Smart Facility Management (FM) Market: Key drivers and restraints, regional outlook, end user applicants, industry insights and forecast year 2021-2027 | Schneider Electric, IBM, Siemens, Johnson Controls

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Smart Facility Management (FM) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Schneider Electric, IBM, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Oracle, SAP, MCS Solutions, CA Technologies, Planon, JadeTrack, eMaint Market Segment by Product Type:

Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

Property Management

Security Market Segment by Application: Healthcare

Hotel Industry

Administration

Food Industry

Retailing

Education

Transport & Logistics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Facility Management (FM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Facility Management (FM) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Smart Facility Management (FM)

1.1 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Facility Management (FM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Energy Management

2.5 Infrastructure Management

2.6 Property Management

2.7 Security 3 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Healthcare

3.5 Hotel Industry

3.6 Administration

3.7 Food Industry

3.8 Retailing

3.9 Education

3.10 Transport & Logistics 4 Smart Facility Management (FM) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Facility Management (FM) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Smart Facility Management (FM) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Facility Management (FM) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Facility Management (FM) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Schneider Electric

5.1.1 Schneider Electric Profile

5.1.2 Schneider Electric Main Business

5.1.3 Schneider Electric Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Schneider Electric Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.3.2 Siemens Main Business

5.3.3 Siemens Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Siemens Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.4 Johnson Controls

5.4.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.4.2 Johnson Controls Main Business

5.4.3 Johnson Controls Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Johnson Controls Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.5 Honeywell

5.5.1 Honeywell Profile

5.5.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.5.3 Honeywell Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Honeywell Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.6 Oracle

5.6.1 Oracle Profile

5.6.2 Oracle Main Business

5.6.3 Oracle Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Oracle Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.7 SAP

5.7.1 SAP Profile

5.7.2 SAP Main Business

5.7.3 SAP Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SAP Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.8 MCS Solutions

5.8.1 MCS Solutions Profile

5.8.2 MCS Solutions Main Business

5.8.3 MCS Solutions Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MCS Solutions Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MCS Solutions Recent Developments

5.9 CA Technologies

5.9.1 CA Technologies Profile

5.9.2 CA Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 CA Technologies Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CA Technologies Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Planon

5.10.1 Planon Profile

5.10.2 Planon Main Business

5.10.3 Planon Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Planon Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Planon Recent Developments

5.11 JadeTrack

5.11.1 JadeTrack Profile

5.11.2 JadeTrack Main Business

5.11.3 JadeTrack Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 JadeTrack Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 JadeTrack Recent Developments

5.12 eMaint

5.12.1 eMaint Profile

5.12.2 eMaint Main Business

5.12.3 eMaint Smart Facility Management (FM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 eMaint Smart Facility Management (FM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 eMaint Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Dynamics

11.1 Smart Facility Management (FM) Industry Trends

11.2 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Drivers

11.3 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Challenges

11.4 Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

