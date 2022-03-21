Smart Construction Machinery Market Outlook To 2028 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2022 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Smart Construction Machinery Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Construction Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Construction Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Construction Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Construction Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Construction Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Construction Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Deere

Volvo Construction Equipment

SANY Group Company Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Doosan

Liebherr Group

XCMG

Zoomlion

JCB

Kobelco

CNH Global

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Kubota



Market Segmentation by Product:

Excavating Machinery

Loading Machinery

Road Roller

Piling Machinery

Concrete Machinery

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Public Construction

Roadworks

Others



The Smart Construction Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Construction Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Construction Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Construction Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smart Construction Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Construction Machinery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Construction Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smart Construction Machinery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smart Construction Machinery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smart Construction Machinery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smart Construction Machinery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smart Construction Machinery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Smart Construction Machinery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Excavating Machinery

2.1.2 Loading Machinery

2.1.3 Road Roller

2.1.4 Piling Machinery

2.1.5 Concrete Machinery

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Smart Construction Machinery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Public Construction

3.1.2 Roadworks

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Smart Construction Machinery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Construction Machinery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Construction Machinery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Construction Machinery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Smart Construction Machinery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Construction Machinery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Construction Machinery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Caterpillar

7.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

7.1.2 Caterpillar Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Caterpillar Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Caterpillar Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

7.2 Komatsu

7.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Komatsu Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Komatsu Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

7.3 Deere

7.3.1 Deere Corporation Information

7.3.2 Deere Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Deere Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Deere Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.3.5 Deere Recent Development

7.4 Volvo Construction Equipment

7.4.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.4.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development

7.5 SANY Group Company Ltd.

7.5.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SANY Group Company Ltd. Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.5.5 SANY Group Company Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

7.6.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.6.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development

7.7 Doosan

7.7.1 Doosan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Doosan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Doosan Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Doosan Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.7.5 Doosan Recent Development

7.8 Liebherr Group

7.8.1 Liebherr Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Liebherr Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Liebherr Group Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Liebherr Group Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.8.5 Liebherr Group Recent Development

7.9 XCMG

7.9.1 XCMG Corporation Information

7.9.2 XCMG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 XCMG Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 XCMG Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.9.5 XCMG Recent Development

7.10 Zoomlion

7.10.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zoomlion Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zoomlion Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.10.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

7.11 JCB

7.11.1 JCB Corporation Information

7.11.2 JCB Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 JCB Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 JCB Smart Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.11.5 JCB Recent Development

7.12 Kobelco

7.12.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kobelco Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kobelco Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kobelco Products Offered

7.12.5 Kobelco Recent Development

7.13 CNH Global

7.13.1 CNH Global Corporation Information

7.13.2 CNH Global Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CNH Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CNH Global Products Offered

7.13.5 CNH Global Recent Development

7.14 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

7.14.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Products Offered

7.14.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Recent Development

7.15 Kubota

7.15.1 Kubota Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kubota Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kubota Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kubota Products Offered

7.15.5 Kubota Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Smart Construction Machinery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Smart Construction Machinery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Smart Construction Machinery Distributors

8.3 Smart Construction Machinery Production Mode & Process

8.4 Smart Construction Machinery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Smart Construction Machinery Sales Channels

8.4.2 Smart Construction Machinery Distributors

8.5 Smart Construction Machinery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”