Smart Construction Machinery Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2028 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Smart Construction Machinery Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Construction Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Construction Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Construction Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Construction Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Construction Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Construction Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Deere

Volvo Construction Equipment

SANY Group Company Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Doosan

Liebherr Group

XCMG

Zoomlion

JCB

Kobelco

CNH Global

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Kubota



Market Segmentation by Product:

Excavating Machinery

Loading Machinery

Road Roller

Piling Machinery

Concrete Machinery

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Public Construction

Roadworks

Others



The Smart Construction Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Construction Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Construction Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Construction Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Excavating Machinery

1.2.3 Loading Machinery

1.2.4 Road Roller

1.2.5 Piling Machinery

1.2.6 Concrete Machinery

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Public Construction

1.3.3 Roadworks

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Production

2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Smart Construction Machinery by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Construction Machinery in 2021

4.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Construction Machinery Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Smart Construction Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Construction Machinery Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Caterpillar

12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Caterpillar Overview

12.1.3 Caterpillar Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Caterpillar Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Developments

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Komatsu Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Developments

12.3 Deere

12.3.1 Deere Corporation Information

12.3.2 Deere Overview

12.3.3 Deere Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Deere Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Deere Recent Developments

12.4 Volvo Construction Equipment

12.4.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Overview

12.4.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Developments

12.5 SANY Group Company Ltd.

12.5.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 SANY Group Company Ltd. Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 SANY Group Company Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

12.6.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Developments

12.7 Doosan

12.7.1 Doosan Corporation Information

12.7.2 Doosan Overview

12.7.3 Doosan Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Doosan Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Doosan Recent Developments

12.8 Liebherr Group

12.8.1 Liebherr Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Liebherr Group Overview

12.8.3 Liebherr Group Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Liebherr Group Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Liebherr Group Recent Developments

12.9 XCMG

12.9.1 XCMG Corporation Information

12.9.2 XCMG Overview

12.9.3 XCMG Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 XCMG Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 XCMG Recent Developments

12.10 Zoomlion

12.10.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zoomlion Overview

12.10.3 Zoomlion Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Zoomlion Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Zoomlion Recent Developments

12.11 JCB

12.11.1 JCB Corporation Information

12.11.2 JCB Overview

12.11.3 JCB Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 JCB Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 JCB Recent Developments

12.12 Kobelco

12.12.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kobelco Overview

12.12.3 Kobelco Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Kobelco Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Kobelco Recent Developments

12.13 CNH Global

12.13.1 CNH Global Corporation Information

12.13.2 CNH Global Overview

12.13.3 CNH Global Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 CNH Global Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 CNH Global Recent Developments

12.14 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

12.14.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Overview

12.14.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Recent Developments

12.15 Kubota

12.15.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kubota Overview

12.15.3 Kubota Smart Construction Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Kubota Smart Construction Machinery Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Kubota Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Construction Machinery Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Construction Machinery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Construction Machinery Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Construction Machinery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Construction Machinery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Construction Machinery Distributors

13.5 Smart Construction Machinery Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Smart Construction Machinery Industry Trends

14.2 Smart Construction Machinery Market Drivers

14.3 Smart Construction Machinery Market Challenges

14.4 Smart Construction Machinery Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Smart Construction Machinery Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

