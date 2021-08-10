Smart Connected White-goods Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players 2021-2027| Samsung, BSH, Haier

Los Angeles, United State: The global Smart Connected White-goods market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Smart Connected White-goods industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Smart Connected White-goods market.
The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Smart Connected White-goods industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Smart Connected White-goods industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.
The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Smart Connected White-goods market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Smart Connected White-goods market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Research Report: Samsung, BSH, Haier, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Midea, Hisense
Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Fridges, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Vaccum Cleaners, Other
Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Segmentation by Application: Cooking, Food Storage, Cleaning, House Maintenance
The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Smart Connected White-goods market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Smart Connected White-goods market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.
Table od Content
1 Smart Connected White-goods Market Overview
1.1 Smart Connected White-goods Product Overview
1.2 Smart Connected White-goods Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Smart Fridges
1.2.2 Smart Large Cookers
1.2.3 Smart Dishwashers
1.2.4 Smart Vaccum Cleaners
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Connected White-goods Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Connected White-goods Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Smart Connected White-goods Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Connected White-goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Smart Connected White-goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart Connected White-goods Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Connected White-goods Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Connected White-goods as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Connected White-goods Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Connected White-goods Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Smart Connected White-goods Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Smart Connected White-goods by Application
4.1 Smart Connected White-goods Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cooking
4.1.2 Food Storage
4.1.3 Cleaning
4.1.4 House Maintenance
4.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Smart Connected White-goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Smart Connected White-goods by Country
5.1 North America Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Smart Connected White-goods by Country
6.1 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods by Country
8.1 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Connected White-goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Connected White-goods Business
10.1 Samsung
10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Samsung Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.2 BSH
10.2.1 BSH Corporation Information
10.2.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 BSH Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Samsung Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.2.5 BSH Recent Development
10.3 Haier
10.3.1 Haier Corporation Information
10.3.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Haier Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Haier Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.3.5 Haier Recent Development
10.4 Whirlpool
10.4.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
10.4.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Whirlpool Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Whirlpool Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.4.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
10.5 LG
10.5.1 LG Corporation Information
10.5.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 LG Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 LG Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.5.5 LG Recent Development
10.6 Electrolux
10.6.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
10.6.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Electrolux Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Electrolux Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.6.5 Electrolux Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Panasonic Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Panasonic Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 Miele & Cie
10.8.1 Miele & Cie Corporation Information
10.8.2 Miele & Cie Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Miele & Cie Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Miele & Cie Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.8.5 Miele & Cie Recent Development
10.9 Philips
10.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.9.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Philips Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Philips Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.9.5 Philips Recent Development
10.10 iRobot
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Smart Connected White-goods Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 iRobot Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.11 Ecovacs
10.11.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Ecovacs Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Ecovacs Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.11.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.12 Neato
10.12.1 Neato Corporation Information
10.12.2 Neato Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Neato Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Neato Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.12.5 Neato Recent Development
10.13 Midea
10.13.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.13.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Midea Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Midea Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.13.5 Midea Recent Development
10.14 Hisense
10.14.1 Hisense Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hisense Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hisense Smart Connected White-goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hisense Smart Connected White-goods Products Offered
10.14.5 Hisense Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Smart Connected White-goods Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Smart Connected White-goods Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Smart Connected White-goods Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Smart Connected White-goods Distributors
12.3 Smart Connected White-goods Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
