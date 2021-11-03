Smart Co-Robots Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Smart Co-Robots Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Co-Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Co-Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Co-Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Co-Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Co-Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Co-Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Kawasaki

Market Segmentation by Product:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronic

Metals & Machining

Plastics & Polymer

Food & Beverage

Others



The Smart Co-Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Co-Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Co-Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Smart Co-Robots market expansion?

What will be the global Smart Co-Robots market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Smart Co-Robots market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Smart Co-Robots market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Smart Co-Robots market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Smart Co-Robots market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Smart Co-Robots Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Upto 5kg

1.3.3 5~10 kg

1.3.4 Above 10kg

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Electronic

1.4.4 Metals & Machining

1.4.5 Plastics & Polymer

1.4.6 Food & Beverage

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Smart Co-Robots Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Smart Co-Robots Market Trends

2.3.2 Smart Co-Robots Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart Co-Robots Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart Co-Robots Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Co-Robots Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Smart Co-Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Smart Co-Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Co-Robots as of 2019)

3.4 Global Smart Co-Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Smart Co-Robots Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Co-Robots Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Smart Co-Robots Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Smart Co-Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Smart Co-Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Smart Co-Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Smart Co-Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Smart Co-Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Smart Co-Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Smart Co-Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Smart Co-Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Smart Co-Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Smart Co-Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Smart Co-Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Smart Co-Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Smart Co-Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Smart Co-Robots Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Smart Co-Robots Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Smart Co-Robots Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Universal Robots

8.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

8.1.2 Universal Robots Business Overview

8.1.3 Universal Robots Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.1.5 Universal Robots SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Universal Robots Recent Developments

8.2 Techman Robot

8.2.1 Techman Robot Corporation Information

8.2.2 Techman Robot Business Overview

8.2.3 Techman Robot Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.2.5 Techman Robot SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Techman Robot Recent Developments

8.3 FANUC

8.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.3.2 FANUC Business Overview

8.3.3 FANUC Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.3.5 FANUC SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 FANUC Recent Developments

8.4 KUKA

8.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

8.4.3 KUKA Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.4.5 KUKA SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 KUKA Recent Developments

8.5 Doosan Robotics

8.5.1 Doosan Robotics Corporation Information

8.5.2 Doosan Robotics Business Overview

8.5.3 Doosan Robotics Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.5.5 Doosan Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Doosan Robotics Recent Developments

8.6 AUBO Robotics

8.6.1 AUBO Robotics Corporation Information

8.6.2 AUBO Robotics Business Overview

8.6.3 AUBO Robotics Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.6.5 AUBO Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 AUBO Robotics Recent Developments

8.7 ABB

8.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.7.2 ABB Business Overview

8.7.3 ABB Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.7.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.8 YASKAWA

8.8.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

8.8.2 YASKAWA Business Overview

8.8.3 YASKAWA Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.8.5 YASKAWA SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 YASKAWA Recent Developments

8.9 Precise Automation

8.9.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Precise Automation Business Overview

8.9.3 Precise Automation Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.9.5 Precise Automation SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Precise Automation Recent Developments

8.10 Automata

8.10.1 Automata Corporation Information

8.10.2 Automata Business Overview

8.10.3 Automata Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.10.5 Automata SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Automata Recent Developments

8.11 Kawasaki

8.11.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

8.11.3 Kawasaki Smart Co-Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Smart Co-Robots Products and Services

8.11.5 Kawasaki SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Kawasaki Recent Developments

9 Smart Co-Robots Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Smart Co-Robots Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Smart Co-Robots Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Smart Co-Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Co-Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Smart Co-Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Co-Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Co-Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Smart Co-Robots Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Smart Co-Robots Sales Channels

11.2.2 Smart Co-Robots Distributors

11.3 Smart Co-Robots Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

