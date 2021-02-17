Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027 | Ecovacs Robotics, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​, LG Electronics Inc.​

“

The report titled Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ecovacs Robotics, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​, LG Electronics Inc.​, iRobot Corporation​, Cecotec Innovaciones SL​, Vorwerk, Electrolux, SharkNinja, Panasonic, Haier Group Corporation​, Hitachi Ltd​, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Cleaning Robot

Window Cleaning Robot​

other hygiene-related products



Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Product Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Product Type

1.2.2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

1.2.3 Pool Cleaning Robot

1.2.4 Window Cleaning Robot​

1.2.5 other hygiene-related products

1.3 Market by Distributed Channel

1.3.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Distributed Channel

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Ecovacs Robotics

4.1.1 Ecovacs Robotics Corporation Information

4.1.2 Ecovacs Robotics Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.1.4 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Ecovacs Robotics Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Ecovacs Robotics Recent Development

4.2 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​

4.2.1 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Corporation Information

4.2.2 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.2.4 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Roborock Technology Co. Ltd​ Recent Development

4.3 LG Electronics Inc.​

4.3.1 LG Electronics Inc.​ Corporation Information

4.3.2 LG Electronics Inc.​ Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.3.4 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3.6 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.3.7 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 LG Electronics Inc.​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 LG Electronics Inc.​ Recent Development

4.4 iRobot Corporation​

4.4.1 iRobot Corporation​ Corporation Information

4.4.2 iRobot Corporation​ Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.4.4 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.4.6 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.4.7 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 iRobot Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 iRobot Corporation​ Recent Development

4.5 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​

4.5.1 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Corporation Information

4.5.2 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.5.4 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Cecotec Innovaciones SL​ Recent Development

4.6 Vorwerk

4.6.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information

4.6.2 Vorwerk Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Vorwerk Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.6.4 Vorwerk Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Vorwerk Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Vorwerk Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Vorwerk Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Vorwerk Recent Development

4.7 Electrolux

4.7.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

4.7.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Electrolux Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.7.4 Electrolux Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Electrolux Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Electrolux Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Electrolux Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Electrolux Recent Development

4.8 SharkNinja

4.8.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

4.8.2 SharkNinja Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 SharkNinja Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.8.4 SharkNinja Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 SharkNinja Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.8.6 SharkNinja Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.8.7 SharkNinja Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 SharkNinja Recent Development

4.9 Panasonic

4.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

4.9.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Panasonic Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.9.4 Panasonic Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Panasonic Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Panasonic Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Panasonic Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Panasonic Recent Development

4.10 Haier Group Corporation​

4.10.1 Haier Group Corporation​ Corporation Information

4.10.2 Haier Group Corporation​ Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Haier Group Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.10.4 Haier Group Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Haier Group Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Haier Group Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Haier Group Corporation​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Haier Group Corporation​ Recent Development

4.11 Hitachi Ltd​

4.11.1 Hitachi Ltd​ Corporation Information

4.11.2 Hitachi Ltd​ Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Hitachi Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.11.4 Hitachi Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Hitachi Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Hitachi Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Hitachi Ltd​ Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Hitachi Ltd​ Recent Development

4.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

4.12.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Corporation Information

4.12.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Products Offered

4.12.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Market Share by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Product Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Market Share by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Distributed Channel

6.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Forecast by Distributed Channel (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Market Share by Distributed Channel (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Forecast by Distributed Channel (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Distributed Channel (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Forecast by Distributed Channel (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue Market Share by Distributed Channel (2015-2026)

6.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distributed Channel (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type

7.4 North America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type

9.4 Europe Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type

10.4 Latin America Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Product Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales by Distributed Channel

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Clients Analysis

12.4 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Drivers

13.2 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Opportunities

13.3 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Challenges

13.4 Smart Cleaning and Hygiene Robotics Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

