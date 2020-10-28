Smart Buildings Software Market which company is the market leader and how much its sales in 2020 and what it’s expected sales for the next 5 years |Acuity Brands, Compta Emerging Business, ComfortClick Building Automation, Buddy Technologies Limited

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Smart Buildings Software market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Smart Buildings Software Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Smart Buildings Software market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Smart Buildings Software market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Smart Buildings Software market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Smart Buildings Software market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Smart Buildings Software market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Smart Buildings Software market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Smart Buildings Software market.

Smart Buildings Software Market Leading Players

, Acuity Brands, Compta Emerging Business, ComfortClick Building Automation, Buddy Technologies Limited, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, Facility Solutions Group, DARWIN, ecobee, Siemens, Entelec Control Systems, Phoenix Energy Technologies, GridPoint, VOLANSYS Technologies, Honeywell, ICONICS, Lucibel, Microshare.io, Arup, Nuuka Solutions, Optergy, Ripples IoT, Safecility, Smith Micro Software, Sapient Industries, Sensorberg, Synchronoss Technologies, The Thing System, VIA Technologies

Smart Buildings Software Segmentation by Product

, Configuring, Managing, Monitoring

Smart Buildings Software Segmentation by Application

Building Operators, Managers, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Buildings Software market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Smart Buildings Software market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Smart Buildings Software market?

• How will the global Smart Buildings Software market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Smart Buildings Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Smart Buildings Software

1.1 Smart Buildings Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Buildings Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Smart Buildings Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Buildings Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Smart Buildings Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Smart Buildings Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Buildings Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Configuring

2.5 Managing

2.6 Monitoring 3 Smart Buildings Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Buildings Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Buildings Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Building Operators

3.5 Managers

3.6 Others 4 Global Smart Buildings Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Buildings Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Buildings Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Buildings Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Buildings Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Buildings Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Buildings Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Acuity Brands

5.1.1 Acuity Brands Profile

5.1.2 Acuity Brands Main Business

5.1.3 Acuity Brands Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Acuity Brands Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

5.2 Compta Emerging Business

5.2.1 Compta Emerging Business Profile

5.2.2 Compta Emerging Business Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Compta Emerging Business Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Compta Emerging Business Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Compta Emerging Business Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 ComfortClick Building Automation

5.5.1 ComfortClick Building Automation Profile

5.3.2 ComfortClick Building Automation Main Business

5.3.3 ComfortClick Building Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ComfortClick Building Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Buddy Technologies Limited Recent Developments

5.4 Buddy Technologies Limited

5.4.1 Buddy Technologies Limited Profile

5.4.2 Buddy Technologies Limited Main Business

5.4.3 Buddy Technologies Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Buddy Technologies Limited Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Buddy Technologies Limited Recent Developments

5.5 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING

5.5.1 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Profile

5.5.2 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Main Business

5.5.3 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING Recent Developments

5.6 Facility Solutions Group

5.6.1 Facility Solutions Group Profile

5.6.2 Facility Solutions Group Main Business

5.6.3 Facility Solutions Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Facility Solutions Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Facility Solutions Group Recent Developments

5.7 DARWIN

5.7.1 DARWIN Profile

5.7.2 DARWIN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 DARWIN Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DARWIN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 DARWIN Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 ecobee

5.8.1 ecobee Profile

5.8.2 ecobee Main Business

5.8.3 ecobee Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ecobee Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ecobee Recent Developments

5.9 Siemens

5.9.1 Siemens Profile

5.9.2 Siemens Main Business

5.9.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.10 Entelec Control Systems

5.10.1 Entelec Control Systems Profile

5.10.2 Entelec Control Systems Main Business

5.10.3 Entelec Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Entelec Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Entelec Control Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Phoenix Energy Technologies

5.11.1 Phoenix Energy Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Phoenix Energy Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Phoenix Energy Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Phoenix Energy Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Phoenix Energy Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 GridPoint

5.12.1 GridPoint Profile

5.12.2 GridPoint Main Business

5.12.3 GridPoint Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 GridPoint Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 GridPoint Recent Developments

5.13 VOLANSYS Technologies

5.13.1 VOLANSYS Technologies Profile

5.13.2 VOLANSYS Technologies Main Business

5.13.3 VOLANSYS Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 VOLANSYS Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 VOLANSYS Technologies Recent Developments

5.14 Honeywell

5.14.1 Honeywell Profile

5.14.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.14.3 Honeywell Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Honeywell Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.15 ICONICS

5.15.1 ICONICS Profile

5.15.2 ICONICS Main Business

5.15.3 ICONICS Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ICONICS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ICONICS Recent Developments

5.16 Lucibel

5.16.1 Lucibel Profile

5.16.2 Lucibel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Lucibel Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Lucibel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Lucibel Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Microshare.io

5.17.1 Microshare.io Profile

5.17.2 Microshare.io Main Business

5.17.3 Microshare.io Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Microshare.io Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Microshare.io Recent Developments

5.18 Arup

5.18.1 Arup Profile

5.18.2 Arup Main Business

5.18.3 Arup Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Arup Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Arup Recent Developments

5.19 Nuuka Solutions

5.19.1 Nuuka Solutions Profile

5.19.2 Nuuka Solutions Main Business

5.19.3 Nuuka Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Nuuka Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Nuuka Solutions Recent Developments

5.20 Optergy

5.20.1 Optergy Profile

5.20.2 Optergy Main Business

5.20.3 Optergy Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Optergy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Optergy Recent Developments

5.21 Ripples IoT

5.21.1 Ripples IoT Profile

5.21.2 Ripples IoT Main Business

5.21.3 Ripples IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Ripples IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Ripples IoT Recent Developments

5.22 Safecility

5.22.1 Safecility Profile

5.22.2 Safecility Main Business

5.22.3 Safecility Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Safecility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Safecility Recent Developments

5.23 Smith Micro Software

5.23.1 Smith Micro Software Profile

5.23.2 Smith Micro Software Main Business

5.23.3 Smith Micro Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Smith Micro Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Smith Micro Software Recent Developments

5.24 Sapient Industries

5.24.1 Sapient Industries Profile

5.24.2 Sapient Industries Main Business

5.24.3 Sapient Industries Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Sapient Industries Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Sapient Industries Recent Developments

5.25 Sensorberg

5.25.1 Sensorberg Profile

5.25.2 Sensorberg Main Business

5.25.3 Sensorberg Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Sensorberg Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Sensorberg Recent Developments

5.26 Synchronoss Technologies

5.26.1 Synchronoss Technologies Profile

5.26.2 Synchronoss Technologies Main Business

5.26.3 Synchronoss Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Synchronoss Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Synchronoss Technologies Recent Developments

5.27 The Thing System

5.27.1 The Thing System Profile

5.27.2 The Thing System Main Business

5.27.3 The Thing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 The Thing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 The Thing System Recent Developments

5.28 VIA Technologies

5.28.1 VIA Technologies Profile

5.28.2 VIA Technologies Main Business

5.28.3 VIA Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 VIA Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 VIA Technologies Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Buildings Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Smart Buildings Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

