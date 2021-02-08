Smart Building Solutions MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Smart Building Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Smart Building Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Smart Building Solutions market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Smart Building Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, ABB, Bosch, Huawei, Accenture, Cisco, Zhejiang Whyis Technology, IEI IntegrationCorp, JE Dunn Construction Group, Avnet Inc, Intel, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panasonic Corporation, Delta Electronics, Advantech Market Segment by Product Type: Small And Medium-Sized Building, Large Building, Market Segment by Application: , Commercial Building, Government Building, Hotel, Residential Houses, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Smart Building Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Building Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Building Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Building Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Building Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Building Solutions market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Smart Building Solutions

1.1 Smart Building Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Building Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Smart Building Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Building Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Smart Building Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Smart Building Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Building Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Small And Medium-Sized Building

2.5 Large Building

3 Smart Building Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Smart Building Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Building Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Commercial Building

3.5 Government Building

3.6 Hotel

3.7 Residential Houses

3.8 Others

4 Smart Building Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Building Solutions as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Smart Building Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Building Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Building Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Building Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 Bosch

5.2.1 Bosch Profile

5.2.2 Bosch Main Business

5.2.3 Bosch Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bosch Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Bosch Recent Developments

5.3 Huawei

5.5.1 Huawei Profile

5.3.2 Huawei Main Business

5.3.3 Huawei Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Huawei Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.4 Accenture

5.4.1 Accenture Profile

5.4.2 Accenture Main Business

5.4.3 Accenture Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Accenture Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.5 Cisco

5.5.1 Cisco Profile

5.5.2 Cisco Main Business

5.5.3 Cisco Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cisco Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.6 Zhejiang Whyis Technology

5.6.1 Zhejiang Whyis Technology Profile

5.6.2 Zhejiang Whyis Technology Main Business

5.6.3 Zhejiang Whyis Technology Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Zhejiang Whyis Technology Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Zhejiang Whyis Technology Recent Developments

5.7 IEI IntegrationCorp

5.7.1 IEI IntegrationCorp Profile

5.7.2 IEI IntegrationCorp Main Business

5.7.3 IEI IntegrationCorp Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IEI IntegrationCorp Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 IEI IntegrationCorp Recent Developments

5.8 JE Dunn Construction Group

5.8.1 JE Dunn Construction Group Profile

5.8.2 JE Dunn Construction Group Main Business

5.8.3 JE Dunn Construction Group Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 JE Dunn Construction Group Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 JE Dunn Construction Group Recent Developments

5.9 Avnet Inc

5.9.1 Avnet Inc Profile

5.9.2 Avnet Inc Main Business

5.9.3 Avnet Inc Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Avnet Inc Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Avnet Inc Recent Developments

5.10 Intel

5.10.1 Intel Profile

5.10.2 Intel Main Business

5.10.3 Intel Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intel Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.11 Siemens

5.11.1 Siemens Profile

5.11.2 Siemens Main Business

5.11.3 Siemens Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Siemens Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.12 Johnson Controls

5.12.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.12.2 Johnson Controls Main Business

5.12.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Johnson Controls Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.13 Schneider Electric

5.13.1 Schneider Electric Profile

5.13.2 Schneider Electric Main Business

5.13.3 Schneider Electric Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Schneider Electric Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.14 Siemon

5.14.1 Siemon Profile

5.14.2 Siemon Main Business

5.14.3 Siemon Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Siemon Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Siemon Recent Developments

5.15 Panasonic Corporation

5.15.1 Panasonic Corporation Profile

5.15.2 Panasonic Corporation Main Business

5.15.3 Panasonic Corporation Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Panasonic Corporation Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments

5.16 Delta Electronics

5.16.1 Delta Electronics Profile

5.16.2 Delta Electronics Main Business

5.16.3 Delta Electronics Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Delta Electronics Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments

5.17 Advantech

5.17.1 Advantech Profile

5.17.2 Advantech Main Business

5.17.3 Advantech Smart Building Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Advantech Smart Building Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Advantech Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Building Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Smart Building Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

