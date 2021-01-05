Smart Building Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027|Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Schneider

Los Angeles United States: The global Smart Building market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Smart Building market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Smart Building market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Schneider, UTC, Siemens, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Azbil, ABB, Emerson, Eaton, Control4, Bosch, Panasonic, Delta Controls, Legrand, Cisco, IBM, Advantech, Current (GE) Smart Building

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Smart Building market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Smart Building market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Smart Building market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Smart Building market.

Segmentation by Product: , Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System, Audio and Visual Effects, Escalator, Elevator, Others Smart Building

Segmentation by Application: , Government Buildings, Residential Buildings, Commercial Building

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Smart Building market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Smart Building market

Showing the development of the global Smart Building market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Smart Building market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Smart Building market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Smart Building market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Smart Building market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Smart Building market. In order to collect key insights about the global Smart Building market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Smart Building market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Smart Building market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Smart Building market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Building Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Building Management System (BMS)

1.4.3 Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

1.4.4 Lighting Control

1.4.5 Security and Access Control

1.4.6 Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

1.4.7 Audio and Visual Effects

1.4.8 Escalator

1.4.9 Elevator

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Building Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government Buildings

1.5.3 Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Commercial Building

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Building Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Building Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Building Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Building Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Building Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart Building Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Smart Building Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Building Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Building Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Building Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Building Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Building Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Building Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Building Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Building Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Building Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart Building Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Building Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Building Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Building Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Building Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Building Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Building Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart Building Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart Building Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart Building Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart Building Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart Building Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Building Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart Building Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart Building Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart Building Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart Building Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Johnson Controls

13.1.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

13.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Johnson Controls Smart Building Introduction

13.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

13.2 Honeywell

13.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

13.2.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Honeywell Smart Building Introduction

13.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.3 Schneider

13.3.1 Schneider Company Details

13.3.2 Schneider Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Schneider Smart Building Introduction

13.3.4 Schneider Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Schneider Recent Development

13.4 UTC

13.4.1 UTC Company Details

13.4.2 UTC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 UTC Smart Building Introduction

13.4.4 UTC Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 UTC Recent Development

13.5 Siemens

13.5.1 Siemens Company Details

13.5.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Siemens Smart Building Introduction

13.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.6 Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

13.6.1 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Company Details

13.6.2 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Smart Building Introduction

13.6.4 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Recent Development

13.7 Azbil

13.7.1 Azbil Company Details

13.7.2 Azbil Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Azbil Smart Building Introduction

13.7.4 Azbil Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Azbil Recent Development

13.8 ABB

13.8.1 ABB Company Details

13.8.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 ABB Smart Building Introduction

13.8.4 ABB Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ABB Recent Development

13.9 Emerson

13.9.1 Emerson Company Details

13.9.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Emerson Smart Building Introduction

13.9.4 Emerson Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Emerson Recent Development

13.10 Eaton

13.10.1 Eaton Company Details

13.10.2 Eaton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Eaton Smart Building Introduction

13.10.4 Eaton Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Eaton Recent Development

13.11 Control4

10.11.1 Control4 Company Details

10.11.2 Control4 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Control4 Smart Building Introduction

10.11.4 Control4 Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Control4 Recent Development

13.12 Bosch

10.12.1 Bosch Company Details

10.12.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Bosch Smart Building Introduction

10.12.4 Bosch Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.13 Panasonic

10.13.1 Panasonic Company Details

10.13.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Panasonic Smart Building Introduction

10.13.4 Panasonic Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Panasonic Recent Development

13.14 Delta Controls

10.14.1 Delta Controls Company Details

10.14.2 Delta Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Delta Controls Smart Building Introduction

10.14.4 Delta Controls Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Delta Controls Recent Development

13.15 Legrand

10.15.1 Legrand Company Details

10.15.2 Legrand Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Legrand Smart Building Introduction

10.15.4 Legrand Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Legrand Recent Development

13.16 Cisco

10.16.1 Cisco Company Details

10.16.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Cisco Smart Building Introduction

10.16.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.17 IBM

10.17.1 IBM Company Details

10.17.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 IBM Smart Building Introduction

10.17.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 IBM Recent Development

13.18 Advantech

10.18.1 Advantech Company Details

10.18.2 Advantech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Advantech Smart Building Introduction

10.18.4 Advantech Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Advantech Recent Development

13.19 Current (GE)

10.19.1 Current (GE) Company Details

10.19.2 Current (GE) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Current (GE) Smart Building Introduction

10.19.4 Current (GE) Revenue in Smart Building Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Current (GE) Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

