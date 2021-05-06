Smart Agriculture Tools Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends And Future Prospects 2027 | Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc.

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Smart Agriculture Tools Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Smart Agriculture Tools market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Smart Agriculture Tools market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Smart Agriculture Tools market.

The research report on the global Smart Agriculture Tools market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Smart Agriculture Tools market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Smart Agriculture Tools research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Smart Agriculture Tools market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Smart Agriculture Tools market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Smart Agriculture Tools market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Smart Agriculture Tools Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Smart Agriculture Tools market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Smart Agriculture Tools market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Smart Agriculture Tools Market Leading Players

Iteris Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Granular Inc., Trimble Navigation, AgJunction LLC, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Agribotix LLC, Raven Industries., SST Software, LeBio, Dirt Road Data, Inc., AgriSight, Inc.

Smart Agriculture Tools Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Smart Agriculture Tools market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Smart Agriculture Tools Segmentation by Product

Hardware, Software, Services Smart Agriculture Tools

Smart Agriculture Tools Segmentation by Application

, Automated Machinery Guidance Control, Obstacle Detection, Tractor Collision, Machinery Safety and Monitoring, Variable Rate Technology, Premises Surveillance, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market?

How will the global Smart Agriculture Tools market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Smart Agriculture Tools market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automated Machinery Guidance Control

1.3.3 Obstacle Detection

1.3.4 Tractor Collision

1.3.5 Machinery Safety and Monitoring

1.3.6 Variable Rate Technology

1.3.7 Premises Surveillance

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Smart Agriculture Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Smart Agriculture Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Smart Agriculture Tools Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Trends

2.3.2 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart Agriculture Tools Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Tools Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue

3.4 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Tools Revenue in 2020

3.5 Smart Agriculture Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Smart Agriculture Tools Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Tools Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Smart Agriculture Tools Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Smart Agriculture Tools Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture Tools Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Iteris Inc.

11.1.1 Iteris Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Iteris Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Iteris Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.1.4 Iteris Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Iteris Inc. Recent Development

11.2 CropMetrics LLC

11.2.1 CropMetrics LLC Company Details

11.2.2 CropMetrics LLC Business Overview

11.2.3 CropMetrics LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.2.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Development

11.3 Granular Inc.

11.3.1 Granular Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Granular Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Granular Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.3.4 Granular Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Granular Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Trimble Navigation

11.4.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Navigation Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

11.5 AgJunction LLC

11.5.1 AgJunction LLC Company Details

11.5.2 AgJunction LLC Business Overview

11.5.3 AgJunction LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.5.4 AgJunction LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 AgJunction LLC Recent Development

11.6 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

11.6.1 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.6.4 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Agribotix LLC

11.7.1 Agribotix LLC Company Details

11.7.2 Agribotix LLC Business Overview

11.7.3 Agribotix LLC Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.7.4 Agribotix LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Development

11.8 Raven Industries.

11.8.1 Raven Industries. Company Details

11.8.2 Raven Industries. Business Overview

11.8.3 Raven Industries. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.8.4 Raven Industries. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Raven Industries. Recent Development

11.9 SST Software

11.9.1 SST Software Company Details

11.9.2 SST Software Business Overview

11.9.3 SST Software Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.9.4 SST Software Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SST Software Recent Development

11.10 LeBio

11.10.1 LeBio Company Details

11.10.2 LeBio Business Overview

11.10.3 LeBio Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.10.4 LeBio Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 LeBio Recent Development

11.11 Dirt Road Data, Inc.

11.11.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.11.4 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 AgriSight, Inc.

11.12.1 AgriSight, Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 AgriSight, Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 AgriSight, Inc. Smart Agriculture Tools Introduction

11.12.4 AgriSight, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Tools Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 AgriSight, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

