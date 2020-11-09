LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CropMetrics LLC, CNH Industrial, CLASS, CropZilla Software, Inc., DICKEY-john Corporation, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, Deere and Company, Farm Edge, Inc., Grownetics, Inc., GEA Group, Gamaya, Granular, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: , Hardware, Software, Services Market Segment by Application: , Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Agriculture/Farming industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Smart Agriculture/Farming

1.1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services 3 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Precision Farming

3.5 Livestock Monitoring

3.6 Smart Greenhouse 4 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Agriculture/Farming Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Agriculture/Farming Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Agriculture/Farming Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Ag Leader Technology

5.1.1 Ag Leader Technology Profile

5.1.2 Ag Leader Technology Main Business

5.1.3 Ag Leader Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Ag Leader Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Developments

5.2 AgJunction, Inc.

5.2.1 AgJunction, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 AgJunction, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 AgJunction, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AgJunction, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 AgJunction, Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 AGCO Corporation

5.5.1 AGCO Corporation Profile

5.3.2 AGCO Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 AGCO Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Developments

5.4 Agribotix LLC

5.4.1 Agribotix LLC Profile

5.4.2 Agribotix LLC Main Business

5.4.3 Agribotix LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Agribotix LLC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Developments

5.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

5.5.1 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Profile

5.5.2 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Main Business

5.5.3 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Recent Developments

5.6 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

5.6.1 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 BouMatic Robotic B.V.

5.7.1 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Profile

5.7.2 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 CropMetrics LLC

5.8.1 CropMetrics LLC Profile

5.8.2 CropMetrics LLC Main Business

5.8.3 CropMetrics LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Developments

5.9 CNH Industrial

5.9.1 CNH Industrial Profile

5.9.2 CNH Industrial Main Business

5.9.3 CNH Industrial Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CNH Industrial Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments

5.10 CLASS

5.10.1 CLASS Profile

5.10.2 CLASS Main Business

5.10.3 CLASS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CLASS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 CLASS Recent Developments

5.11 CropZilla Software, Inc.

5.11.1 CropZilla Software, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 CropZilla Software, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 CropZilla Software, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 CropZilla Software, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 CropZilla Software, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 DICKEY-john Corporation

5.12.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Profile

5.12.2 DICKEY-john Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 DICKEY-john Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DICKEY-john Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 DICKEY-john Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 Drone Deploy

5.13.1 Drone Deploy Profile

5.13.2 Drone Deploy Main Business

5.13.3 Drone Deploy Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Drone Deploy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Drone Deploy Recent Developments

5.14 DeLaval International AB

5.14.1 DeLaval International AB Profile

5.14.2 DeLaval International AB Main Business

5.14.3 DeLaval International AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 DeLaval International AB Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 DeLaval International AB Recent Developments

5.15 Deere and Company

5.15.1 Deere and Company Profile

5.15.2 Deere and Company Main Business

5.15.3 Deere and Company Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Deere and Company Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Deere and Company Recent Developments

5.16 Farm Edge, Inc.

5.16.1 Farm Edge, Inc. Profile

5.16.2 Farm Edge, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Farm Edge, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Farm Edge, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Farm Edge, Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Grownetics, Inc.

5.17.1 Grownetics, Inc. Profile

5.17.2 Grownetics, Inc. Main Business

5.17.3 Grownetics, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Grownetics, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Grownetics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.18 GEA Group

5.18.1 GEA Group Profile

5.18.2 GEA Group Main Business

5.18.3 GEA Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 GEA Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 GEA Group Recent Developments

5.19 Gamaya

5.19.1 Gamaya Profile

5.19.2 Gamaya Main Business

5.19.3 Gamaya Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Gamaya Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Gamaya Recent Developments

5.20 Granular, Inc.

5.20.1 Granular, Inc. Profile

5.20.2 Granular, Inc. Main Business

5.20.3 Granular, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Granular, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Granular, Inc. Recent Developments

5.21 Raven Industries, Inc.

5.21.1 Raven Industries, Inc. Profile

5.21.2 Raven Industries, Inc. Main Business

5.21.3 Raven Industries, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Raven Industries, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Raven Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

5.22 SST Development Group, Inc.

5.22.1 SST Development Group, Inc. Profile

5.22.2 SST Development Group, Inc. Main Business

5.22.3 SST Development Group, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 SST Development Group, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 SST Development Group, Inc. Recent Developments

5.23 Trimble, Inc.

5.23.1 Trimble, Inc. Profile

5.23.2 Trimble, Inc. Main Business

5.23.3 Trimble, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Trimble, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Developments

5.24 The Climate Corporation

5.24.1 The Climate Corporation Profile

5.24.2 The Climate Corporation Main Business

5.24.3 The Climate Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Developments

5.25 Topcon Corporation

5.25.1 Topcon Corporation Profile

5.25.2 Topcon Corporation Main Business

5.25.3 Topcon Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

