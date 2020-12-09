Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cisplatin market. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. Market research report is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CropMetrics LLC, CNH Industrial, CLASS, CropZilla Software, Inc., DICKEY-john Corporation, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, Deere and Company, Farm Edge, Inc., Grownetics, Inc., GEA Group, Gamaya, Granular, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Corporation
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Hardware, Software, Services Smart Agriculture/Farming
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1529553/global-smart-agriculture-farming-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1529553/global-smart-agriculture-farming-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/02615cc870e1604a426da4ba2c7aad85,0,1,global-smart-agriculture-farming-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Agriculture/Farming industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Precision Farming
1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring
1.3.4 Smart Greenhouse
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Smart Agriculture/Farming Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture/Farming Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture/Farming Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Agriculture/Farming Revenue
3.4 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture/Farming Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Smart Agriculture/Farming Area Served
3.6 Key Players Smart Agriculture/Farming Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture/Farming Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Smart Agriculture/Farming Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Agriculture/Farming Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Ag Leader Technology
11.1.1 Ag Leader Technology Company Details
11.1.2 Ag Leader Technology Business Overview
11.1.3 Ag Leader Technology Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.1.4 Ag Leader Technology Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development
11.2 AgJunction, Inc.
11.2.1 AgJunction, Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 AgJunction, Inc. Business Overview
11.2.3 AgJunction, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.2.4 AgJunction, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 AgJunction, Inc. Recent Development
11.3 AGCO Corporation
11.3.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details
11.3.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview
11.3.3 AGCO Corporation Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.3.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development
11.4 Agribotix LLC
11.4.1 Agribotix LLC Company Details
11.4.2 Agribotix LLC Business Overview
11.4.3 Agribotix LLC Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.4.4 Agribotix LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Development
11.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd.
11.5.1 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Company Details
11.5.2 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Business Overview
11.5.3 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.5.4 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Recent Development
11.6 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
11.6.1 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Company Details
11.6.2 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Business Overview
11.6.3 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.6.4 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Autonomous Solutions, Inc. Recent Development
11.7 BouMatic Robotic B.V.
11.7.1 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Company Details
11.7.2 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Business Overview
11.7.3 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.7.4 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 BouMatic Robotic B.V. Recent Development
11.8 CropMetrics LLC
11.8.1 CropMetrics LLC Company Details
11.8.2 CropMetrics LLC Business Overview
11.8.3 CropMetrics LLC Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.8.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Development
11.9 CNH Industrial
11.9.1 CNH Industrial Company Details
11.9.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview
11.9.3 CNH Industrial Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.9.4 CNH Industrial Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development
11.10 CLASS
11.10.1 CLASS Company Details
11.10.2 CLASS Business Overview
11.10.3 CLASS Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
11.10.4 CLASS Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 CLASS Recent Development
11.11 CropZilla Software, Inc.
10.11.1 CropZilla Software, Inc. Company Details
10.11.2 CropZilla Software, Inc. Business Overview
10.11.3 CropZilla Software, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.11.4 CropZilla Software, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 CropZilla Software, Inc. Recent Development
11.12 DICKEY-john Corporation
10.12.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Company Details
10.12.2 DICKEY-john Corporation Business Overview
10.12.3 DICKEY-john Corporation Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.12.4 DICKEY-john Corporation Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 DICKEY-john Corporation Recent Development
11.13 Drone Deploy
10.13.1 Drone Deploy Company Details
10.13.2 Drone Deploy Business Overview
10.13.3 Drone Deploy Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.13.4 Drone Deploy Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Drone Deploy Recent Development
11.14 DeLaval International AB
10.14.1 DeLaval International AB Company Details
10.14.2 DeLaval International AB Business Overview
10.14.3 DeLaval International AB Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.14.4 DeLaval International AB Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 DeLaval International AB Recent Development
11.15 Deere and Company
10.15.1 Deere and Company Company Details
10.15.2 Deere and Company Business Overview
10.15.3 Deere and Company Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.15.4 Deere and Company Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Deere and Company Recent Development
11.16 Farm Edge, Inc.
10.16.1 Farm Edge, Inc. Company Details
10.16.2 Farm Edge, Inc. Business Overview
10.16.3 Farm Edge, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.16.4 Farm Edge, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Farm Edge, Inc. Recent Development
11.17 Grownetics, Inc.
10.17.1 Grownetics, Inc. Company Details
10.17.2 Grownetics, Inc. Business Overview
10.17.3 Grownetics, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.17.4 Grownetics, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Grownetics, Inc. Recent Development
11.18 GEA Group
10.18.1 GEA Group Company Details
10.18.2 GEA Group Business Overview
10.18.3 GEA Group Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.18.4 GEA Group Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 GEA Group Recent Development
11.19 Gamaya
10.19.1 Gamaya Company Details
10.19.2 Gamaya Business Overview
10.19.3 Gamaya Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.19.4 Gamaya Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Gamaya Recent Development
11.20 Granular, Inc.
10.20.1 Granular, Inc. Company Details
10.20.2 Granular, Inc. Business Overview
10.20.3 Granular, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.20.4 Granular, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Granular, Inc. Recent Development
11.21 Raven Industries, Inc.
10.21.1 Raven Industries, Inc. Company Details
10.21.2 Raven Industries, Inc. Business Overview
10.21.3 Raven Industries, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.21.4 Raven Industries, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Raven Industries, Inc. Recent Development
11.22 SST Development Group, Inc.
10.22.1 SST Development Group, Inc. Company Details
10.22.2 SST Development Group, Inc. Business Overview
10.22.3 SST Development Group, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.22.4 SST Development Group, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 SST Development Group, Inc. Recent Development
11.23 Trimble, Inc.
10.23.1 Trimble, Inc. Company Details
10.23.2 Trimble, Inc. Business Overview
10.23.3 Trimble, Inc. Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.23.4 Trimble, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Trimble, Inc. Recent Development
11.24 The Climate Corporation
10.24.1 The Climate Corporation Company Details
10.24.2 The Climate Corporation Business Overview
10.24.3 The Climate Corporation Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.24.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Development
11.25 Topcon Corporation
10.25.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details
10.25.2 Topcon Corporation Business Overview
10.25.3 Topcon Corporation Smart Agriculture/Farming Introduction
10.25.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in Smart Agriculture/Farming Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.