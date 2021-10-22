Smart Agricultural Drone Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Yamaha Motor Company, XAG, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Smart Agricultural Drone Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Agricultural Drone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Agricultural Drone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Agricultural Drone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Agricultural Drone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Agricultural Drone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Agricultural Drone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Yamaha Motor Company, XAG, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology, Aeryon Labs, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Avular BV, Blue Sky Agro, Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation, Draganfly Innovations, Effidence, Resson Aerospace Corporation, Sentera

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Others



The Smart Agricultural Drone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Agricultural Drone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Agricultural Drone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Overview

1.1 Smart Agricultural Drone Product Overview

1.2 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Wing Drones

1.2.2 Multi Rotor Drones

1.2.3 Hybrid Drones

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Agricultural Drone Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Agricultural Drone Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Agricultural Drone Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Agricultural Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Agricultural Drone Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Agricultural Drone as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Agricultural Drone Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Agricultural Drone Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Smart Agricultural Drone Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Smart Agricultural Drone by Application

4.1 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crop Spraying

4.1.2 Crop Scouting

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Agricultural Drone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Smart Agricultural Drone by Country

5.1 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agricultural Drone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Agricultural Drone Business

10.1 Yamaha Motor Company

10.1.1 Yamaha Motor Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yamaha Motor Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Yamaha Motor Company Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Yamaha Motor Company Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.1.5 Yamaha Motor Company Recent Development

10.2 XAG

10.2.1 XAG Corporation Information

10.2.2 XAG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 XAG Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 XAG Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.2.5 XAG Recent Development

10.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

10.3.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.3.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Development

10.4 Aeryon Labs

10.4.1 Aeryon Labs Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aeryon Labs Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aeryon Labs Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aeryon Labs Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.4.5 Aeryon Labs Recent Development

10.5 AgEagle Aerial Systems

10.5.1 AgEagle Aerial Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 AgEagle Aerial Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AgEagle Aerial Systems Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AgEagle Aerial Systems Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.5.5 AgEagle Aerial Systems Recent Development

10.6 Avular BV

10.6.1 Avular BV Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avular BV Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avular BV Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avular BV Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.6.5 Avular BV Recent Development

10.7 Blue Sky Agro

10.7.1 Blue Sky Agro Corporation Information

10.7.2 Blue Sky Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Blue Sky Agro Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Blue Sky Agro Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.7.5 Blue Sky Agro Recent Development

10.8 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation

10.8.1 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.8.5 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Draganfly Innovations

10.9.1 Draganfly Innovations Corporation Information

10.9.2 Draganfly Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Draganfly Innovations Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Draganfly Innovations Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.9.5 Draganfly Innovations Recent Development

10.10 Effidence

10.10.1 Effidence Corporation Information

10.10.2 Effidence Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Effidence Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Effidence Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.10.5 Effidence Recent Development

10.11 Resson Aerospace Corporation

10.11.1 Resson Aerospace Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Resson Aerospace Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Resson Aerospace Corporation Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Resson Aerospace Corporation Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.11.5 Resson Aerospace Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Sentera

10.12.1 Sentera Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sentera Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sentera Smart Agricultural Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sentera Smart Agricultural Drone Products Offered

10.12.5 Sentera Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Agricultural Drone Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Agricultural Drone Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Agricultural Drone Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Agricultural Drone Distributors

12.3 Smart Agricultural Drone Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”