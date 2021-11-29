Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Aeronautics, AeroVironment, Airbus, The Boeing

“

A newly published report titled “(Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aeronautics, AeroVironment, Airbus, The Boeing, Elbit Systems, Leonardo, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Textron, Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology, Thales, Microdrones

Market Segmentation by Product:

Light Fixed-Wing SUAV

Heavy Fixed-Wing SUAV

Multi-Rotor VTOL SUAV

Nano SUAV



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil

Military



The Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market expansion?

What will be the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

1.2 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Light Fixed-Wing SUAV

1.2.3 Heavy Fixed-Wing SUAV

1.2.4 Multi-Rotor VTOL SUAV

1.2.5 Nano SUAV

1.3 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production

3.4.1 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production

3.6.1 China Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production

3.7.1 Japan Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aeronautics

7.1.1 Aeronautics Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aeronautics Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aeronautics Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aeronautics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aeronautics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AeroVironment

7.2.1 AeroVironment Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.2.2 AeroVironment Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AeroVironment Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AeroVironment Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Airbus

7.3.1 Airbus Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Airbus Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Airbus Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Airbus Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Airbus Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 The Boeing

7.4.1 The Boeing Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Boeing Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 The Boeing Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 The Boeing Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 The Boeing Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Elbit Systems

7.5.1 Elbit Systems Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Elbit Systems Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Elbit Systems Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Elbit Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Elbit Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Leonardo

7.6.1 Leonardo Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Leonardo Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Leonardo Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Leonardo Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Leonardo Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

7.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lockheed Martin

7.8.1 Lockheed Martin Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lockheed Martin Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lockheed Martin Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Textron

7.9.1 Textron Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Textron Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Textron Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Textron Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Textron Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology

7.10.1 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xi’an Aisheng (ASN) Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Thales

7.11.1 Thales Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Thales Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Thales Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Thales Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Thales Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Microdrones

7.12.1 Microdrones Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Microdrones Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Microdrones Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Microdrones Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Microdrones Recent Developments/Updates

8 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

8.4 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Distributors List

9.3 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Industry Trends

10.2 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Growth Drivers

10.3 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Challenges

10.4 Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Small-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

