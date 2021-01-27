Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Gasnor, Kunlun Energy, Xilan Natural Gas

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG), a niche but nascent industry that is already profitable and scalable, boasts significant potential. It is well placed to meet the growing demand from the shipping and trucking industries for fuels that are more environmentally friendly than oil and diesel. SSLNG also enjoys advantages in addressing off-grid power generation for industrial and residential needs in remote locations. Because LNG burns more cleanly than other fossil fuels such as petroleum and coal, SSLNG is likely to gain further traction as market and regulatory pressures to transition to lower-carbon energy intensify. In the same way that “fracking” transformed the U.S. energy landscape, SSLNG has the potential to transform the role of gas in a number of key geographies and industry sectors. SSLNG industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The SSLNG industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 27.1% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole SSLNG industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market The global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market size is projected to reach US$ 15350 million by 2026, from US$ 7770.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627607/global-small-scale-lng-sslng-market

:

Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Scope and Segment Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Guanghui Energy, Gasnor, Kunlun Energy, Xilan Natural Gas, Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum, Gasum, Hanas, Yuanheng Energy, China National Coal Group, Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas, Equinor, Nippon Gas, Engie, PetroChina, Linde, CNOOC

Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Breakdown Data by Type

Production, Storage and Boil Off Gas, LNG Transfer, SSLNG Shipping Characteristics, Small Regasification and Import Terminal, Logistics

Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Breakdown Data by Application

Industry, Fuel Regional and Country-level Analysis The Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a767995e2963b506bab45dc01854d6e7,0,1,global-small-scale-lng-sslng-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Production

1.2.3 Storage and Boil Off Gas

1.2.4 LNG Transfer

1.2.5 SSLNG Shipping Characteristics

1.2.6 Small Regasification and Import Terminal

1.2.7 Logistics 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Fuel 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Production 2.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Guanghui Energy

12.1.1 Guanghui Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Guanghui Energy Overview

12.1.3 Guanghui Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Guanghui Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.1.5 Guanghui Energy Related Developments 12.2 Gasnor

12.2.1 Gasnor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gasnor Overview

12.2.3 Gasnor Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Gasnor Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.2.5 Gasnor Related Developments 12.3 Kunlun Energy

12.3.1 Kunlun Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kunlun Energy Overview

12.3.3 Kunlun Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kunlun Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.3.5 Kunlun Energy Related Developments 12.4 Xilan Natural Gas

12.4.1 Xilan Natural Gas Corporation Information

12.4.2 Xilan Natural Gas Overview

12.4.3 Xilan Natural Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Xilan Natural Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.4.5 Xilan Natural Gas Related Developments 12.5 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum

12.5.1 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Overview

12.5.3 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.5.5 Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Related Developments 12.6 Gasum

12.6.1 Gasum Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gasum Overview

12.6.3 Gasum Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gasum Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.6.5 Gasum Related Developments 12.7 Hanas

12.7.1 Hanas Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hanas Overview

12.7.3 Hanas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hanas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.7.5 Hanas Related Developments 12.8 Yuanheng Energy

12.8.1 Yuanheng Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yuanheng Energy Overview

12.8.3 Yuanheng Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yuanheng Energy Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.8.5 Yuanheng Energy Related Developments 12.9 China National Coal Group

12.9.1 China National Coal Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 China National Coal Group Overview

12.9.3 China National Coal Group Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 China National Coal Group Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.9.5 China National Coal Group Related Developments 12.10 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas

12.10.1 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas Overview

12.10.3 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.10.5 Hebei Huaqi Natural Gas Related Developments 12.11 Equinor

12.11.1 Equinor Corporation Information

12.11.2 Equinor Overview

12.11.3 Equinor Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Equinor Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.11.5 Equinor Related Developments 12.12 Nippon Gas

12.12.1 Nippon Gas Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nippon Gas Overview

12.12.3 Nippon Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nippon Gas Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.12.5 Nippon Gas Related Developments 12.13 Engie

12.13.1 Engie Corporation Information

12.13.2 Engie Overview

12.13.3 Engie Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Engie Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.13.5 Engie Related Developments 12.14 PetroChina

12.14.1 PetroChina Corporation Information

12.14.2 PetroChina Overview

12.14.3 PetroChina Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PetroChina Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.14.5 PetroChina Related Developments 12.15 Linde

12.15.1 Linde Corporation Information

12.15.2 Linde Overview

12.15.3 Linde Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Linde Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.15.5 Linde Related Developments 12.16 CNOOC

12.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.16.2 CNOOC Overview

12.16.3 CNOOC Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CNOOC Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Product Description

12.16.5 CNOOC Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Distributors 13.5 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Industry Trends 14.2 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Drivers 14.3 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Challenges 14.4 Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us