Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | NETGEAR, Microsoft, Apple Inc.

The global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Research Report: NETGEAR, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Western Digital Technologies, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., STMicroelectronics, QNAP Systems, Inc., Synology Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Serversmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers industry.

Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Segment By Type:

Network-Attached Storage (NAS), Server Motherboard, Solid State Drive (SSD)

Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Segment By Application:

Communication, Professional Services, Media & Entertainment, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

1.2.3 Server Motherboard

1.2.4 Solid State Drive (SSD)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Professional Services

1.3.4 Media & Entertainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 NETGEAR

12.1.1 NETGEAR Corporation Information

12.1.2 NETGEAR Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NETGEAR Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NETGEAR Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.1.5 NETGEAR Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

12.2.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Microsoft Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Microsoft Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Apple Inc.

12.3.1 Apple Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Apple Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Apple Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Apple Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.3.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Western Digital Technologies, Inc.

12.4.1 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.4.5 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 ASUSTOR Inc.

12.5.1 ASUSTOR Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 ASUSTOR Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ASUSTOR Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ASUSTOR Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.5.5 ASUSTOR Inc. Recent Development

12.6 STMicroelectronics

12.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 STMicroelectronics Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 STMicroelectronics Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.7 QNAP Systems, Inc.

12.7.1 QNAP Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 QNAP Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 QNAP Systems, Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 QNAP Systems, Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.7.5 QNAP Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Synology Inc.

12.8.1 Synology Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Synology Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Synology Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Synology Inc. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Products Offered

12.8.5 Synology Inc. Recent Development

13.1 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Industry Trends

13.2 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Drivers

13.3 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Challenges

13.4 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

