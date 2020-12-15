Small Hydropower Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Atb Riva Calzoni, B Fouress, Global Hydro Energy, GUGLER, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, TES Vsetín

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Small Hydropower market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Small Hydropower market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Small Hydropower Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Atb Riva Calzoni, B Fouress, Global Hydro Energy, GUGLER, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, TES Vsetín Market Segment by Product Type:

Electromechanical Equipment

Infrastructure

Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share. Market Segment by Application:

Small Hydro (1MW-10MW)

Mini Hydro (100kW-1MW)

Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW)

Small hydro refers to 1 MW – 10 MW. Mini hydro refers to 100 kW-1 MV. Micro hydro refers to 5 kW – 100 kW. Small hydro is the most important market

with market shares of 76.95% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Small Hydropower market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small Hydropower market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Small Hydropower industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Hydropower market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Hydropower market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Hydropower market

TOC

1 Small Hydropower Market Overview

1.1 Small Hydropower Product Overview

1.2 Small Hydropower Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electromechanical Equipment

1.2.2 Infrastructure

1.3 Global Small Hydropower Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Small Hydropower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Small Hydropower Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Small Hydropower Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Small Hydropower Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Small Hydropower Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Small Hydropower Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Small Hydropower Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Small Hydropower Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Small Hydropower Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Small Hydropower as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Small Hydropower Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Small Hydropower Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Small Hydropower by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Small Hydropower Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Small Hydropower Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Small Hydropower by Application

4.1 Small Hydropower Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small Hydro (1MW-10MW)

4.1.2 Mini Hydro (100kW-1MW)

4.1.3 Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW)

4.2 Global Small Hydropower Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Small Hydropower Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Small Hydropower Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Small Hydropower Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Small Hydropower by Application

4.5.2 Europe Small Hydropower by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Small Hydropower by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower by Application 5 North America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Small Hydropower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Small Hydropower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Hydropower Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small Hydropower Business

10.1 Voith GmbH

10.1.1 Voith GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 Voith GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.1.5 Voith GmbH Recent Developments

10.2 Andritz Hydro

10.2.1 Andritz Hydro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Andritz Hydro Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Andritz Hydro Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Voith GmbH Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.2.5 Andritz Hydro Recent Developments

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 GE Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Developments

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siemens Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited

10.5.1 Flovel Energy Private Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flovel Energy Private Limited Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Flovel Energy Private Limited Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.5.5 Flovel Energy Private Limited Recent Developments

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.7 BHEL

10.7.1 BHEL Corporation Information

10.7.2 BHEL Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 BHEL Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BHEL Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.7.5 BHEL Recent Developments

10.8 SNC-Lavalin

10.8.1 SNC-Lavalin Corporation Information

10.8.2 SNC-Lavalin Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SNC-Lavalin Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.8.5 SNC-Lavalin Recent Developments

10.9 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

10.9.1 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.9.5 Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd Recent Developments

10.10 Mavel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Small Hydropower Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mavel Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mavel Recent Developments

10.11 Ganz EEPM

10.11.1 Ganz EEPM Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ganz EEPM Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ganz EEPM Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.11.5 Ganz EEPM Recent Developments

10.12 Kolektor Turboinstitut

10.12.1 Kolektor Turboinstitut Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kolektor Turboinstitut Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kolektor Turboinstitut Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.12.5 Kolektor Turboinstitut Recent Developments

10.13 CKD Blansko

10.13.1 CKD Blansko Corporation Information

10.13.2 CKD Blansko Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CKD Blansko Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.13.5 CKD Blansko Recent Developments

10.14 Atb Riva Calzoni

10.14.1 Atb Riva Calzoni Corporation Information

10.14.2 Atb Riva Calzoni Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Atb Riva Calzoni Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.14.5 Atb Riva Calzoni Recent Developments

10.15 B Fouress

10.15.1 B Fouress Corporation Information

10.15.2 B Fouress Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 B Fouress Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 B Fouress Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.15.5 B Fouress Recent Developments

10.16 Global Hydro Energy

10.16.1 Global Hydro Energy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Global Hydro Energy Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Global Hydro Energy Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.16.5 Global Hydro Energy Recent Developments

10.17 GUGLER

10.17.1 GUGLER Corporation Information

10.17.2 GUGLER Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 GUGLER Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 GUGLER Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.17.5 GUGLER Recent Developments

10.18 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

10.18.1 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic Recent Developments

10.19 TES Vsetín

10.19.1 TES Vsetín Corporation Information

10.19.2 TES Vsetín Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 TES Vsetín Small Hydropower Products Offered

10.19.5 TES Vsetín Recent Developments 11 Small Hydropower Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Small Hydropower Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Small Hydropower Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Small Hydropower Industry Trends

11.4.2 Small Hydropower Market Drivers

11.4.3 Small Hydropower Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

