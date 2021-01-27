Small Hydropower Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation. In 2020, the market of small hydropower industry is almost monopolized by European and American producers, accounting for about 60% of the global market. The top three producers are Voith GmbH, GE and Andritz Hydro, which all come from European and American regions and account for more than 30% of the market share. But the Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest consumer, accounting for about 60% of the market, compared with about 30% for Europe and America combined. The sharp drop in the growth rate of the consumer price of small hydropower in various countries shows that the price of small hydropower is close to its peak.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Small Hydropower Market The global Small Hydropower market size is projected to reach US$ 3051.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2414.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Small Hydropower Scope and Segment Small Hydropower market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Hydropower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Voith GmbH, Andritz Hydro, GE, Siemens, Flovel Energy Private Limited, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Atb Riva Calzoni, B Fouress, Global Hydro Energy, GUGLER, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, TES Vsetín
Small Hydropower Breakdown Data by Type
Electromechanical Equipment, Infrastructure, Electromechanical is the most used type in 2019, with about 39.14% market share.
Small Hydropower Breakdown Data by Application
Small Hydro (1MW-10MW), Mini Hydro (100kW-1MW), Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW), Small hydro refers to 1 MW – 10 MW. Mini hydro refers to 100 kW-1 MV. Micro hydro refers to 5 kW – 100 kW. Small hydro is the most important market, with market shares of 76.95% in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Small Hydropower market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Small Hydropower market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Small Hydropower Market Share Analysis
