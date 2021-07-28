Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Orbital Atk, Vista Outdoors, Olin (Winchester Ammunition)

“
The report titled Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Small Caliber Ammunition report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small Caliber Ammunition report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Orbital Atk, Vista Outdoors, Olin (Winchester Ammunition), FN Herstal, Nammo As, Rosoboronexport, CBC Ammo, IMI (Israel Military Industries), BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Nexter, Denel Soc (Denel Pmp), Remington Outdoor, Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG), Australian Munitions, Liberty Ammunition, Poongsan Defense, China North Industries (NORINCO), CSGC
Market Segmentation by Product: 5.56mm Caliber
7.62mm Caliber
9 mm Caliber
12.7 mm Caliber
Market Segmentation by Application: Military
Law Enforcement
Civilian
The Small Caliber Ammunition Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small Caliber Ammunition market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Small Caliber Ammunition market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small Caliber Ammunition industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Small Caliber Ammunition market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market?
Table of Contents:
1 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Overview
1.1 Small Caliber Ammunition Product Scope
1.2 Small Caliber Ammunition Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 5.56mm Caliber
1.2.3 7.62mm Caliber
1.2.4 9 mm Caliber
1.2.5 12.7 mm Caliber
1.3 Small Caliber Ammunition Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Law Enforcement
1.3.4 Civilian
1.4 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Small Caliber Ammunition Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Small Caliber Ammunition Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Small Caliber Ammunition Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Small Caliber Ammunition as of 2020)
3.4 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Small Caliber Ammunition Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 166 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 166 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Rounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Rounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Small Caliber Ammunition Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Small Caliber Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Small Caliber Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Small Caliber Ammunition Business
12.1 Orbital Atk
12.1.1 Orbital Atk Corporation Information
12.1.2 Orbital Atk Business Overview
12.1.3 Orbital Atk Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Orbital Atk Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.1.5 Orbital Atk Recent Development
12.2 Vista Outdoors
12.2.1 Vista Outdoors Corporation Information
12.2.2 Vista Outdoors Business Overview
12.2.3 Vista Outdoors Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Vista Outdoors Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.2.5 Vista Outdoors Recent Development
12.3 Olin (Winchester Ammunition)
12.3.1 Olin (Winchester Ammunition) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Olin (Winchester Ammunition) Business Overview
12.3.3 Olin (Winchester Ammunition) Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Olin (Winchester Ammunition) Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.3.5 Olin (Winchester Ammunition) Recent Development
12.4 FN Herstal
12.4.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information
12.4.2 FN Herstal Business Overview
12.4.3 FN Herstal Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 FN Herstal Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.4.5 FN Herstal Recent Development
12.5 Nammo As
12.5.1 Nammo As Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nammo As Business Overview
12.5.3 Nammo As Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Nammo As Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.5.5 Nammo As Recent Development
12.6 Rosoboronexport
12.6.1 Rosoboronexport Corporation Information
12.6.2 Rosoboronexport Business Overview
12.6.3 Rosoboronexport Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Rosoboronexport Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.6.5 Rosoboronexport Recent Development
12.7 CBC Ammo
12.7.1 CBC Ammo Corporation Information
12.7.2 CBC Ammo Business Overview
12.7.3 CBC Ammo Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CBC Ammo Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.7.5 CBC Ammo Recent Development
12.8 IMI (Israel Military Industries)
12.8.1 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Corporation Information
12.8.2 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Business Overview
12.8.3 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.8.5 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Recent Development
12.9 BAE Systems
12.9.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 BAE Systems Business Overview
12.9.3 BAE Systems Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 BAE Systems Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.10 General Dynamics
12.10.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information
12.10.2 General Dynamics Business Overview
12.10.3 General Dynamics Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 General Dynamics Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.10.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.11 Nexter
12.11.1 Nexter Corporation Information
12.11.2 Nexter Business Overview
12.11.3 Nexter Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Nexter Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.11.5 Nexter Recent Development
12.12 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp)
12.12.1 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp) Corporation Information
12.12.2 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp) Business Overview
12.12.3 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp) Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp) Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.12.5 Denel Soc (Denel Pmp) Recent Development
12.13 Remington Outdoor
12.13.1 Remington Outdoor Corporation Information
12.13.2 Remington Outdoor Business Overview
12.13.3 Remington Outdoor Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Remington Outdoor Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.13.5 Remington Outdoor Recent Development
12.14 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG)
12.14.1 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG) Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG) Business Overview
12.14.3 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG) Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG) Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.14.5 Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG) Recent Development
12.15 Australian Munitions
12.15.1 Australian Munitions Corporation Information
12.15.2 Australian Munitions Business Overview
12.15.3 Australian Munitions Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Australian Munitions Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.15.5 Australian Munitions Recent Development
12.16 Liberty Ammunition
12.16.1 Liberty Ammunition Corporation Information
12.16.2 Liberty Ammunition Business Overview
12.16.3 Liberty Ammunition Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Liberty Ammunition Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.16.5 Liberty Ammunition Recent Development
12.17 Poongsan Defense
12.17.1 Poongsan Defense Corporation Information
12.17.2 Poongsan Defense Business Overview
12.17.3 Poongsan Defense Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Poongsan Defense Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.17.5 Poongsan Defense Recent Development
12.18 China North Industries (NORINCO)
12.18.1 China North Industries (NORINCO) Corporation Information
12.18.2 China North Industries (NORINCO) Business Overview
12.18.3 China North Industries (NORINCO) Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 China North Industries (NORINCO) Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.18.5 China North Industries (NORINCO) Recent Development
12.19 CSGC
12.19.1 CSGC Corporation Information
12.19.2 CSGC Business Overview
12.19.3 CSGC Small Caliber Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 CSGC Small Caliber Ammunition Products Offered
12.19.5 CSGC Recent Development
13 Small Caliber Ammunition Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Small Caliber Ammunition Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Small Caliber Ammunition
13.4 Small Caliber Ammunition Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Small Caliber Ammunition Distributors List
14.3 Small Caliber Ammunition Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Trends
15.2 Small Caliber Ammunition Drivers
15.3 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Challenges
15.4 Small Caliber Ammunition Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”