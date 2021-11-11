Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Asahi Kasei Corporation, COMPO

“
The report titled Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Asahi Kasei Corporation, COMPO, Agrium, Allied Nutrients, Mivena, Haifa Group, Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological), Anhui MOITH, PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan, Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co, Yantai KJXN
The Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 IBDU
1.2.3 MU
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Ornamental Plants
1.3.3 Fruit and Vegetable Crops
1.3.4 Grain Crops
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production
2.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers
12.1.1 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Corporation Information
12.1.2 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Overview
12.1.3 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 ICL Specialty Fertilizers Recent Developments
12.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Overview
12.2.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments
12.3 COMPO
12.3.1 COMPO Corporation Information
12.3.2 COMPO Overview
12.3.3 COMPO Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 COMPO Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 COMPO Recent Developments
12.4 Agrium
12.4.1 Agrium Corporation Information
12.4.2 Agrium Overview
12.4.3 Agrium Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Agrium Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Agrium Recent Developments
12.5 Allied Nutrients
12.5.1 Allied Nutrients Corporation Information
12.5.2 Allied Nutrients Overview
12.5.3 Allied Nutrients Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Allied Nutrients Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Allied Nutrients Recent Developments
12.6 Mivena
12.6.1 Mivena Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mivena Overview
12.6.3 Mivena Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mivena Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Mivena Recent Developments
12.7 Haifa Group
12.7.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Haifa Group Overview
12.7.3 Haifa Group Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Haifa Group Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Haifa Group Recent Developments
12.8 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological)
12.8.1 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological) Overview
12.8.3 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological) Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological) Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Ekompany(Kingenta Ecological) Recent Developments
12.9 Anhui MOITH
12.9.1 Anhui MOITH Corporation Information
12.9.2 Anhui MOITH Overview
12.9.3 Anhui MOITH Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Anhui MOITH Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Anhui MOITH Recent Developments
12.10 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan
12.10.1 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan Corporation Information
12.10.2 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan Overview
12.10.3 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 PT Hanampi Sejahtera Kahuripan Recent Developments
12.11 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co
12.11.1 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co Corporation Information
12.11.2 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co Overview
12.11.3 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co Recent Developments
12.12 Yantai KJXN
12.12.1 Yantai KJXN Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yantai KJXN Overview
12.12.3 Yantai KJXN Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Yantai KJXN Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Yantai KJXN Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Distributors
13.5 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Industry Trends
14.2 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Drivers
14.3 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Challenges
14.4 Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Slow-release Fertiliser(SRF) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
