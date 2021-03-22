Slope Stabilisation Products Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Propex Operating Company, Tencate, Typar Geosynthetics, North American Green

“

The report titled Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Slope Stabilisation Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Slope Stabilisation Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Propex Operating Company, Tencate, Typar Geosynthetics, North American Green, Terram, Western Excelsior, TENAX, Shandong Dageng, Maccaferri, Atarfil, Strata, GEO Products, AllianceGeo, HUATAO GROUP, Yixing Shenzhou, Prestogeo, Dezhou Dongfang, Shandong Lewu, Taian Road Engineering, Yixing Huadong, Nanyang Jieda, Anhui Huifeng, Feicheng Lianyi, Hongxiang, Hua Teng Plastic, Feicheng Hengfeng, Hanes Geo Components, Haining Jihua

Market Segmentation by Product: Geotextiles

Geocells

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Hydraulic Construction

Others



The Slope Stabilisation Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Slope Stabilisation Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Slope Stabilisation Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Slope Stabilisation Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market

Table of Contents:

1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Overview

1.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Product Overview

1.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Geotextiles

1.2.2 Geocells

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Slope Stabilisation Products Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Slope Stabilisation Products Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Slope Stabilisation Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Slope Stabilisation Products Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Slope Stabilisation Products as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Slope Stabilisation Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Slope Stabilisation Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Slope Stabilisation Products Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Slope Stabilisation Products by Application

4.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Hydraulic Construction

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Slope Stabilisation Products by Country

5.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products by Country

6.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products by Country

8.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Slope Stabilisation Products Business

10.1 Propex Operating Company

10.1.1 Propex Operating Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Propex Operating Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.1.5 Propex Operating Company Recent Development

10.2 Tencate

10.2.1 Tencate Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tencate Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tencate Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Tencate Recent Development

10.3 Typar Geosynthetics

10.3.1 Typar Geosynthetics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Typar Geosynthetics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Typar Geosynthetics Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Typar Geosynthetics Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.3.5 Typar Geosynthetics Recent Development

10.4 North American Green

10.4.1 North American Green Corporation Information

10.4.2 North American Green Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 North American Green Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 North American Green Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.4.5 North American Green Recent Development

10.5 Terram

10.5.1 Terram Corporation Information

10.5.2 Terram Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Terram Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Terram Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.5.5 Terram Recent Development

10.6 Western Excelsior

10.6.1 Western Excelsior Corporation Information

10.6.2 Western Excelsior Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Western Excelsior Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Western Excelsior Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Western Excelsior Recent Development

10.7 TENAX

10.7.1 TENAX Corporation Information

10.7.2 TENAX Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TENAX Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TENAX Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.7.5 TENAX Recent Development

10.8 Shandong Dageng

10.8.1 Shandong Dageng Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shandong Dageng Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shandong Dageng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shandong Dageng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.8.5 Shandong Dageng Recent Development

10.9 Maccaferri

10.9.1 Maccaferri Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maccaferri Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Maccaferri Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Maccaferri Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Maccaferri Recent Development

10.10 Atarfil

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Atarfil Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Atarfil Recent Development

10.11 Strata

10.11.1 Strata Corporation Information

10.11.2 Strata Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Strata Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Strata Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.11.5 Strata Recent Development

10.12 GEO Products

10.12.1 GEO Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 GEO Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GEO Products Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GEO Products Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.12.5 GEO Products Recent Development

10.13 AllianceGeo

10.13.1 AllianceGeo Corporation Information

10.13.2 AllianceGeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 AllianceGeo Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 AllianceGeo Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.13.5 AllianceGeo Recent Development

10.14 HUATAO GROUP

10.14.1 HUATAO GROUP Corporation Information

10.14.2 HUATAO GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HUATAO GROUP Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HUATAO GROUP Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.14.5 HUATAO GROUP Recent Development

10.15 Yixing Shenzhou

10.15.1 Yixing Shenzhou Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yixing Shenzhou Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yixing Shenzhou Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yixing Shenzhou Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.15.5 Yixing Shenzhou Recent Development

10.16 Prestogeo

10.16.1 Prestogeo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Prestogeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Prestogeo Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Prestogeo Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.16.5 Prestogeo Recent Development

10.17 Dezhou Dongfang

10.17.1 Dezhou Dongfang Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dezhou Dongfang Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Dezhou Dongfang Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Dezhou Dongfang Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.17.5 Dezhou Dongfang Recent Development

10.18 Shandong Lewu

10.18.1 Shandong Lewu Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shandong Lewu Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shandong Lewu Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shandong Lewu Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.18.5 Shandong Lewu Recent Development

10.19 Taian Road Engineering

10.19.1 Taian Road Engineering Corporation Information

10.19.2 Taian Road Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Taian Road Engineering Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Taian Road Engineering Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.19.5 Taian Road Engineering Recent Development

10.20 Yixing Huadong

10.20.1 Yixing Huadong Corporation Information

10.20.2 Yixing Huadong Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Yixing Huadong Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Yixing Huadong Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.20.5 Yixing Huadong Recent Development

10.21 Nanyang Jieda

10.21.1 Nanyang Jieda Corporation Information

10.21.2 Nanyang Jieda Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Nanyang Jieda Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Nanyang Jieda Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.21.5 Nanyang Jieda Recent Development

10.22 Anhui Huifeng

10.22.1 Anhui Huifeng Corporation Information

10.22.2 Anhui Huifeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Anhui Huifeng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Anhui Huifeng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.22.5 Anhui Huifeng Recent Development

10.23 Feicheng Lianyi

10.23.1 Feicheng Lianyi Corporation Information

10.23.2 Feicheng Lianyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Feicheng Lianyi Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Feicheng Lianyi Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.23.5 Feicheng Lianyi Recent Development

10.24 Hongxiang

10.24.1 Hongxiang Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hongxiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Hongxiang Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Hongxiang Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.24.5 Hongxiang Recent Development

10.25 Hua Teng Plastic

10.25.1 Hua Teng Plastic Corporation Information

10.25.2 Hua Teng Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Hua Teng Plastic Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Hua Teng Plastic Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.25.5 Hua Teng Plastic Recent Development

10.26 Feicheng Hengfeng

10.26.1 Feicheng Hengfeng Corporation Information

10.26.2 Feicheng Hengfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Feicheng Hengfeng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Feicheng Hengfeng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.26.5 Feicheng Hengfeng Recent Development

10.27 Hanes Geo Components

10.27.1 Hanes Geo Components Corporation Information

10.27.2 Hanes Geo Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Hanes Geo Components Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Hanes Geo Components Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.27.5 Hanes Geo Components Recent Development

10.28 Haining Jihua

10.28.1 Haining Jihua Corporation Information

10.28.2 Haining Jihua Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Haining Jihua Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Haining Jihua Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered

10.28.5 Haining Jihua Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Slope Stabilisation Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Distributors

12.3 Slope Stabilisation Products Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”