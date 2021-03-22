Slope Stabilisation Products Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Propex Operating Company, Tencate, Typar Geosynthetics, North American Green

“
The report titled Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Slope Stabilisation Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Slope Stabilisation Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Propex Operating Company, Tencate, Typar Geosynthetics, North American Green, Terram, Western Excelsior, TENAX, Shandong Dageng, Maccaferri, Atarfil, Strata, GEO Products, AllianceGeo, HUATAO GROUP, Yixing Shenzhou, Prestogeo, Dezhou Dongfang, Shandong Lewu, Taian Road Engineering, Yixing Huadong, Nanyang Jieda, Anhui Huifeng, Feicheng Lianyi, Hongxiang, Hua Teng Plastic, Feicheng Hengfeng, Hanes Geo Components, Haining Jihua
Market Segmentation by Product: Geotextiles
Geocells
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation
Hydraulic Construction
Others
The Slope Stabilisation Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Slope Stabilisation Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Slope Stabilisation Products market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Slope Stabilisation Products industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Slope Stabilisation Products market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Slope Stabilisation Products market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market
Table of Contents:
1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Overview
1.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Product Overview
1.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Geotextiles
1.2.2 Geocells
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Slope Stabilisation Products Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Slope Stabilisation Products Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Slope Stabilisation Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Slope Stabilisation Products Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Slope Stabilisation Products as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Slope Stabilisation Products Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Slope Stabilisation Products Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Slope Stabilisation Products Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Slope Stabilisation Products by Application
4.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation
4.1.2 Hydraulic Construction
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Slope Stabilisation Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Slope Stabilisation Products by Country
5.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products by Country
6.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products by Country
8.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Slope Stabilisation Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Slope Stabilisation Products Business
10.1 Propex Operating Company
10.1.1 Propex Operating Company Corporation Information
10.1.2 Propex Operating Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.1.5 Propex Operating Company Recent Development
10.2 Tencate
10.2.1 Tencate Corporation Information
10.2.2 Tencate Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Tencate Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Propex Operating Company Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.2.5 Tencate Recent Development
10.3 Typar Geosynthetics
10.3.1 Typar Geosynthetics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Typar Geosynthetics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Typar Geosynthetics Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Typar Geosynthetics Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.3.5 Typar Geosynthetics Recent Development
10.4 North American Green
10.4.1 North American Green Corporation Information
10.4.2 North American Green Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 North American Green Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 North American Green Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.4.5 North American Green Recent Development
10.5 Terram
10.5.1 Terram Corporation Information
10.5.2 Terram Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Terram Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Terram Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.5.5 Terram Recent Development
10.6 Western Excelsior
10.6.1 Western Excelsior Corporation Information
10.6.2 Western Excelsior Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Western Excelsior Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Western Excelsior Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.6.5 Western Excelsior Recent Development
10.7 TENAX
10.7.1 TENAX Corporation Information
10.7.2 TENAX Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 TENAX Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 TENAX Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.7.5 TENAX Recent Development
10.8 Shandong Dageng
10.8.1 Shandong Dageng Corporation Information
10.8.2 Shandong Dageng Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Shandong Dageng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Shandong Dageng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.8.5 Shandong Dageng Recent Development
10.9 Maccaferri
10.9.1 Maccaferri Corporation Information
10.9.2 Maccaferri Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Maccaferri Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Maccaferri Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.9.5 Maccaferri Recent Development
10.10 Atarfil
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Atarfil Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Atarfil Recent Development
10.11 Strata
10.11.1 Strata Corporation Information
10.11.2 Strata Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Strata Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Strata Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.11.5 Strata Recent Development
10.12 GEO Products
10.12.1 GEO Products Corporation Information
10.12.2 GEO Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 GEO Products Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 GEO Products Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.12.5 GEO Products Recent Development
10.13 AllianceGeo
10.13.1 AllianceGeo Corporation Information
10.13.2 AllianceGeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 AllianceGeo Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 AllianceGeo Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.13.5 AllianceGeo Recent Development
10.14 HUATAO GROUP
10.14.1 HUATAO GROUP Corporation Information
10.14.2 HUATAO GROUP Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 HUATAO GROUP Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 HUATAO GROUP Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.14.5 HUATAO GROUP Recent Development
10.15 Yixing Shenzhou
10.15.1 Yixing Shenzhou Corporation Information
10.15.2 Yixing Shenzhou Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Yixing Shenzhou Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Yixing Shenzhou Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.15.5 Yixing Shenzhou Recent Development
10.16 Prestogeo
10.16.1 Prestogeo Corporation Information
10.16.2 Prestogeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Prestogeo Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Prestogeo Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.16.5 Prestogeo Recent Development
10.17 Dezhou Dongfang
10.17.1 Dezhou Dongfang Corporation Information
10.17.2 Dezhou Dongfang Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Dezhou Dongfang Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Dezhou Dongfang Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.17.5 Dezhou Dongfang Recent Development
10.18 Shandong Lewu
10.18.1 Shandong Lewu Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shandong Lewu Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shandong Lewu Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shandong Lewu Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.18.5 Shandong Lewu Recent Development
10.19 Taian Road Engineering
10.19.1 Taian Road Engineering Corporation Information
10.19.2 Taian Road Engineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Taian Road Engineering Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Taian Road Engineering Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.19.5 Taian Road Engineering Recent Development
10.20 Yixing Huadong
10.20.1 Yixing Huadong Corporation Information
10.20.2 Yixing Huadong Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Yixing Huadong Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Yixing Huadong Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.20.5 Yixing Huadong Recent Development
10.21 Nanyang Jieda
10.21.1 Nanyang Jieda Corporation Information
10.21.2 Nanyang Jieda Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Nanyang Jieda Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Nanyang Jieda Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.21.5 Nanyang Jieda Recent Development
10.22 Anhui Huifeng
10.22.1 Anhui Huifeng Corporation Information
10.22.2 Anhui Huifeng Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Anhui Huifeng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Anhui Huifeng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.22.5 Anhui Huifeng Recent Development
10.23 Feicheng Lianyi
10.23.1 Feicheng Lianyi Corporation Information
10.23.2 Feicheng Lianyi Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Feicheng Lianyi Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Feicheng Lianyi Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.23.5 Feicheng Lianyi Recent Development
10.24 Hongxiang
10.24.1 Hongxiang Corporation Information
10.24.2 Hongxiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Hongxiang Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Hongxiang Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.24.5 Hongxiang Recent Development
10.25 Hua Teng Plastic
10.25.1 Hua Teng Plastic Corporation Information
10.25.2 Hua Teng Plastic Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Hua Teng Plastic Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Hua Teng Plastic Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.25.5 Hua Teng Plastic Recent Development
10.26 Feicheng Hengfeng
10.26.1 Feicheng Hengfeng Corporation Information
10.26.2 Feicheng Hengfeng Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Feicheng Hengfeng Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Feicheng Hengfeng Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.26.5 Feicheng Hengfeng Recent Development
10.27 Hanes Geo Components
10.27.1 Hanes Geo Components Corporation Information
10.27.2 Hanes Geo Components Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Hanes Geo Components Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Hanes Geo Components Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.27.5 Hanes Geo Components Recent Development
10.28 Haining Jihua
10.28.1 Haining Jihua Corporation Information
10.28.2 Haining Jihua Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Haining Jihua Slope Stabilisation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Haining Jihua Slope Stabilisation Products Products Offered
10.28.5 Haining Jihua Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Slope Stabilisation Products Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Slope Stabilisation Products Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Slope Stabilisation Products Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Slope Stabilisation Products Distributors
12.3 Slope Stabilisation Products Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2877590/global-slope-stabilisation-products-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”