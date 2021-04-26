SLAM Technology to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)|Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global SLAM Technology market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global SLAM Technology industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on SLAM Technology production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global SLAM Technology market include _, Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec
The report has classified the global SLAM Technology industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the SLAM Technology manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall SLAM Technology industry.
Global SLAM Technology Market Segment By Type:
Visual SLAM, Laser SLAM, The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream. Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.
Robot, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Augmented Reality (AR), Autonomous Vehicles, Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc. Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper. Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global SLAM Technology industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the SLAM Technology market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in SLAM Technology industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global SLAM Technology market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global SLAM Technology market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SLAM Technology market?
