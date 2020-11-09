SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | MAXST, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Sony

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Research Report: MAXST, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Sony, IBM, Exosite, Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Types: Mobile robots

Smart AR



Applications: Military

Commercial



The SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mobile robots

1.4.3 Smart AR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 MAXST

12.1.1 MAXST Corporation Information

12.1.2 MAXST Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 MAXST Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 MAXST SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.1.5 MAXST Recent Development

12.2 LG Electronics

12.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LG Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 LG Electronics SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.2.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

12.3 Lenovo

12.3.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lenovo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Lenovo SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.3.5 Lenovo Recent Development

12.4 Sony

12.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sony SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.4.5 Sony Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.5.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 IBM SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Exosite

12.6.1 Exosite Corporation Information

12.6.2 Exosite Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Exosite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Exosite SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.6.5 Exosite Recent Development

12.7 Swisslog (KUKA)

12.7.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Swisslog (KUKA) SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.7.5 Swisslog (KUKA) Recent Development

12.8 Omron Adept

12.8.1 Omron Adept Corporation Information

12.8.2 Omron Adept Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Omron Adept Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Omron Adept SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.8.5 Omron Adept Recent Development

12.9 Clearpath Robotics

12.9.1 Clearpath Robotics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Clearpath Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Clearpath Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Clearpath Robotics SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.9.5 Clearpath Robotics Recent Development

12.10 Vecna

12.10.1 Vecna Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vecna Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vecna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Vecna SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Products Offered

12.10.5 Vecna Recent Development

12.12 SMP Robotics

12.12.1 SMP Robotics Corporation Information

12.12.2 SMP Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SMP Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SMP Robotics Products Offered

12.12.5 SMP Robotics Recent Development

12.13 Cimcorp Automation

12.13.1 Cimcorp Automation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cimcorp Automation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Cimcorp Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Cimcorp Automation Products Offered

12.13.5 Cimcorp Automation Recent Development

12.14 Aethon

12.14.1 Aethon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Aethon Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Aethon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Aethon Products Offered

12.14.5 Aethon Recent Development

12.15 Locus Robotics

12.15.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information

12.15.2 Locus Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Locus Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Locus Robotics Products Offered

12.15.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

12.16 Fetch Robotics

12.16.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fetch Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fetch Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Fetch Robotics Products Offered

12.16.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

12.17 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

12.17.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Products Offered

12.17.5 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Recent Development

12.18 Aviation Industry Corporation of China

12.18.1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China Corporation Information

12.18.2 Aviation Industry Corporation of China Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Aviation Industry Corporation of China Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Aviation Industry Corporation of China Products Offered

12.18.5 Aviation Industry Corporation of China Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 SLAM in mobile robots and smart AR Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”