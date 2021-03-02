Ski Touring Bindings Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Dynafit, Marker, Tyrolia

“

The report titled Global Ski Touring Bindings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ski Touring Bindings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ski Touring Bindings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ski Touring Bindings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ski Touring Bindings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ski Touring Bindings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ski Touring Bindings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ski Touring Bindings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ski Touring Bindings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ski Touring Bindings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ski Touring Bindings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ski Touring Bindings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dynafit, Marker, Tyrolia, Rossignol, Kreuzspitze, Black Diamond, Fritschi, ATK, Plum, Salomon, Fischer, Atomic, Black Crows, Hagan, Ski Trab, G3

Market Segmentation by Product: Frame Bindings

Tech Bindings



Market Segmentation by Application: The Allrounder

The Uphill Ski Tourer

The Freeride Tourer

The Racer



The Ski Touring Bindings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ski Touring Bindings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ski Touring Bindings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ski Touring Bindings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ski Touring Bindings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ski Touring Bindings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ski Touring Bindings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ski Touring Bindings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Frame Bindings

1.2.3 Tech Bindings

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 The Allrounder

1.3.3 The Uphill Ski Tourer

1.3.4 The Freeride Tourer

1.3.5 The Racer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Ski Touring Bindings Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Ski Touring Bindings Industry Trends

2.5.1 Ski Touring Bindings Market Trends

2.5.2 Ski Touring Bindings Market Drivers

2.5.3 Ski Touring Bindings Market Challenges

2.5.4 Ski Touring Bindings Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ski Touring Bindings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ski Touring Bindings Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Ski Touring Bindings by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Ski Touring Bindings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ski Touring Bindings as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ski Touring Bindings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ski Touring Bindings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ski Touring Bindings Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ski Touring Bindings Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ski Touring Bindings Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ski Touring Bindings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ski Touring Bindings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Ski Touring Bindings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ski Touring Bindings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ski Touring Bindings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Ski Touring Bindings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ski Touring Bindings Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Touring Bindings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dynafit

11.1.1 Dynafit Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dynafit Overview

11.1.3 Dynafit Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Dynafit Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.1.5 Dynafit Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dynafit Recent Developments

11.2 Marker

11.2.1 Marker Corporation Information

11.2.2 Marker Overview

11.2.3 Marker Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Marker Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.2.5 Marker Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Marker Recent Developments

11.3 Tyrolia

11.3.1 Tyrolia Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tyrolia Overview

11.3.3 Tyrolia Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Tyrolia Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.3.5 Tyrolia Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Tyrolia Recent Developments

11.4 Rossignol

11.4.1 Rossignol Corporation Information

11.4.2 Rossignol Overview

11.4.3 Rossignol Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Rossignol Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.4.5 Rossignol Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Rossignol Recent Developments

11.5 Kreuzspitze

11.5.1 Kreuzspitze Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kreuzspitze Overview

11.5.3 Kreuzspitze Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Kreuzspitze Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.5.5 Kreuzspitze Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Kreuzspitze Recent Developments

11.6 Black Diamond

11.6.1 Black Diamond Corporation Information

11.6.2 Black Diamond Overview

11.6.3 Black Diamond Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Black Diamond Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.6.5 Black Diamond Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Black Diamond Recent Developments

11.7 Fritschi

11.7.1 Fritschi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fritschi Overview

11.7.3 Fritschi Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Fritschi Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.7.5 Fritschi Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Fritschi Recent Developments

11.8 ATK

11.8.1 ATK Corporation Information

11.8.2 ATK Overview

11.8.3 ATK Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 ATK Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.8.5 ATK Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 ATK Recent Developments

11.9 Plum

11.9.1 Plum Corporation Information

11.9.2 Plum Overview

11.9.3 Plum Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Plum Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.9.5 Plum Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Plum Recent Developments

11.10 Salomon

11.10.1 Salomon Corporation Information

11.10.2 Salomon Overview

11.10.3 Salomon Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Salomon Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.10.5 Salomon Ski Touring Bindings SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Salomon Recent Developments

11.11 Fischer

11.11.1 Fischer Corporation Information

11.11.2 Fischer Overview

11.11.3 Fischer Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Fischer Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.11.5 Fischer Recent Developments

11.12 Atomic

11.12.1 Atomic Corporation Information

11.12.2 Atomic Overview

11.12.3 Atomic Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Atomic Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.12.5 Atomic Recent Developments

11.13 Black Crows

11.13.1 Black Crows Corporation Information

11.13.2 Black Crows Overview

11.13.3 Black Crows Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Black Crows Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.13.5 Black Crows Recent Developments

11.14 Hagan

11.14.1 Hagan Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hagan Overview

11.14.3 Hagan Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Hagan Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.14.5 Hagan Recent Developments

11.15 Ski Trab

11.15.1 Ski Trab Corporation Information

11.15.2 Ski Trab Overview

11.15.3 Ski Trab Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Ski Trab Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.15.5 Ski Trab Recent Developments

11.16 G3

11.16.1 G3 Corporation Information

11.16.2 G3 Overview

11.16.3 G3 Ski Touring Bindings Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 G3 Ski Touring Bindings Products and Services

11.16.5 G3 Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Ski Touring Bindings Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Ski Touring Bindings Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Ski Touring Bindings Production Mode & Process

12.4 Ski Touring Bindings Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Ski Touring Bindings Sales Channels

12.4.2 Ski Touring Bindings Distributors

12.5 Ski Touring Bindings Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

