Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026 | Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Sports GmbH, Groupe Rossignol

The report titled Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ski Gear and Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ski Gear and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ski Gear and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Sports GmbH, Groupe Rossignol, Coalition Snow, Alpina DOO, Descente, Atomic, Rossignol, Decathlon, Goldwin, Head, K2 Sports, Burton, Helly Hansen, DC, Scott, Smith Optics, Swix, Columbia, Volkl, Lafuma, Uvex, Black Diamond, Phenix, Mammut, Dainese

Market Segmentation by Product: Ski board

Skis and Poles

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protective Gear and Accessories



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores



The Ski Gear and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ski Gear and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ski Gear and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ski Gear and Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ski Gear and Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ski Gear and Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ski Gear and Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ski Gear and Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Ski board

1.3.3 Skis and Poles

1.3.4 Ski Boots

1.3.5 Ski Apparel

1.3.6 Ski Protective Gear and Accessories

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Offline Retail Stores

1.4.3 Online Retail Stores

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Ski Gear and Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Ski Gear and Equipment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ski Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Ski Gear and Equipment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Ski Gear and Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Ski Gear and Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ski Gear and Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ski Gear and Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ski Gear and Equipment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Ski Gear and Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ski Gear and Equipment Revenue

3.4 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ski Gear and Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Ski Gear and Equipment Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ski Gear and Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ski Gear and Equipment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Ski Gear and Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Ski Gear and Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ski Gear and Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amer Sports Oyj

11.1.1 Amer Sports Oyj Company Details

11.1.2 Amer Sports Oyj Business Overview

11.1.3 Amer Sports Oyj Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.1.4 Amer Sports Oyj Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Amer Sports Oyj Recent Development

11.2 Fischer Sports GmbH

11.2.1 Fischer Sports GmbH Company Details

11.2.2 Fischer Sports GmbH Business Overview

11.2.3 Fischer Sports GmbH Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.2.4 Fischer Sports GmbH Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Fischer Sports GmbH Recent Development

11.3 Groupe Rossignol

11.3.1 Groupe Rossignol Company Details

11.3.2 Groupe Rossignol Business Overview

11.3.3 Groupe Rossignol Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.3.4 Groupe Rossignol Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Groupe Rossignol Recent Development

11.4 Coalition Snow

11.4.1 Coalition Snow Company Details

11.4.2 Coalition Snow Business Overview

11.4.3 Coalition Snow Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.4.4 Coalition Snow Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Coalition Snow Recent Development

11.5 Alpina DOO

11.5.1 Alpina DOO Company Details

11.5.2 Alpina DOO Business Overview

11.5.3 Alpina DOO Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.5.4 Alpina DOO Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Alpina DOO Recent Development

11.6 Descente

11.6.1 Descente Company Details

11.6.2 Descente Business Overview

11.6.3 Descente Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.6.4 Descente Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Descente Recent Development

11.7 Atomic

11.7.1 Atomic Company Details

11.7.2 Atomic Business Overview

11.7.3 Atomic Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.7.4 Atomic Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Atomic Recent Development

11.8 Rossignol

11.8.1 Rossignol Company Details

11.8.2 Rossignol Business Overview

11.8.3 Rossignol Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.8.4 Rossignol Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Rossignol Recent Development

11.9 Decathlon

11.9.1 Decathlon Company Details

11.9.2 Decathlon Business Overview

11.9.3 Decathlon Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.9.4 Decathlon Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Decathlon Recent Development

11.10 Goldwin

11.10.1 Goldwin Company Details

11.10.2 Goldwin Business Overview

11.10.3 Goldwin Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

11.10.4 Goldwin Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Goldwin Recent Development

11.11 Head

10.11.1 Head Company Details

10.11.2 Head Business Overview

10.11.3 Head Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.11.4 Head Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Head Recent Development

11.12 K2 Sports

10.12.1 K2 Sports Company Details

10.12.2 K2 Sports Business Overview

10.12.3 K2 Sports Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.12.4 K2 Sports Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 K2 Sports Recent Development

11.13 Burton

10.13.1 Burton Company Details

10.13.2 Burton Business Overview

10.13.3 Burton Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.13.4 Burton Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Burton Recent Development

11.14 Helly Hansen

10.14.1 Helly Hansen Company Details

10.14.2 Helly Hansen Business Overview

10.14.3 Helly Hansen Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.14.4 Helly Hansen Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

11.15 DC

10.15.1 DC Company Details

10.15.2 DC Business Overview

10.15.3 DC Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.15.4 DC Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 DC Recent Development

11.16 Scott

10.16.1 Scott Company Details

10.16.2 Scott Business Overview

10.16.3 Scott Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.16.4 Scott Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Scott Recent Development

11.17 Smith Optics

10.17.1 Smith Optics Company Details

10.17.2 Smith Optics Business Overview

10.17.3 Smith Optics Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.17.4 Smith Optics Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Smith Optics Recent Development

11.18 Swix

10.18.1 Swix Company Details

10.18.2 Swix Business Overview

10.18.3 Swix Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.18.4 Swix Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Swix Recent Development

11.19 Columbia

10.19.1 Columbia Company Details

10.19.2 Columbia Business Overview

10.19.3 Columbia Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.19.4 Columbia Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Columbia Recent Development

11.20 Volkl

10.20.1 Volkl Company Details

10.20.2 Volkl Business Overview

10.20.3 Volkl Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.20.4 Volkl Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Volkl Recent Development

11.21 Lafuma

10.21.1 Lafuma Company Details

10.21.2 Lafuma Business Overview

10.21.3 Lafuma Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.21.4 Lafuma Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Lafuma Recent Development

11.22 Uvex

10.22.1 Uvex Company Details

10.22.2 Uvex Business Overview

10.22.3 Uvex Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.22.4 Uvex Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Uvex Recent Development

11.23 Black Diamond

10.23.1 Black Diamond Company Details

10.23.2 Black Diamond Business Overview

10.23.3 Black Diamond Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.23.4 Black Diamond Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

11.24 Phenix

10.24.1 Phenix Company Details

10.24.2 Phenix Business Overview

10.24.3 Phenix Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.24.4 Phenix Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Phenix Recent Development

11.25 Mammut

10.25.1 Mammut Company Details

10.25.2 Mammut Business Overview

10.25.3 Mammut Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.25.4 Mammut Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Mammut Recent Development

11.26 Dainese

10.26.1 Dainese Company Details

10.26.2 Dainese Business Overview

10.26.3 Dainese Ski Gear and Equipment Introduction

10.26.4 Dainese Revenue in Ski Gear and Equipment Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Dainese Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

