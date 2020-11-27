Ski Clothing Market 2020 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2026 | Lafuma, Decathlon, Columbia

“
The report titled Global Ski Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ski Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ski Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ski Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ski Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ski Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ski Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ski Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ski Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ski Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ski Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ski Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Lafuma, Decathlon, Columbia, Halti, Adidas, Nike, The North Face, Amer Sports, Schoeffel, Spyder, Volcom, Northland, Kjus, Bogner, Decente, Phenix, Goldwin, Rossignol, Under Armour, Bergans, Toread
Market Segmentation by Product: Jacket
Pants
One-Piece Suits
Market Segmentation by Application: Amateurs
Professional Athletes
Others
The Ski Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ski Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ski Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Ski Clothing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ski Clothing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Ski Clothing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Ski Clothing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ski Clothing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Ski Clothing Market Overview
1.1 Ski Clothing Product Overview
1.2 Ski Clothing Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Jacket
1.2.2 Pants
1.2.3 One-Piece Suits
1.3 Global Ski Clothing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Ski Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Ski Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Ski Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Ski Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Ski Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Ski Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Ski Clothing Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Ski Clothing Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Ski Clothing Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Ski Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ski Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Ski Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Ski Clothing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ski Clothing Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ski Clothing as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ski Clothing Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Ski Clothing Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Ski Clothing by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Ski Clothing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Ski Clothing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Ski Clothing by Application
4.1 Ski Clothing Segment by Application
4.1.1 Amateurs
4.1.2 Professional Athletes
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Ski Clothing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Ski Clothing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Ski Clothing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Ski Clothing Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Ski Clothing by Application
4.5.2 Europe Ski Clothing by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Ski Clothing by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing by Application
5 North America Ski Clothing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Ski Clothing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Ski Clothing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Clothing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ski Clothing Business
10.1 Lafuma
10.1.1 Lafuma Corporation Information
10.1.2 Lafuma Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Lafuma Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Lafuma Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.1.5 Lafuma Recent Developments
10.2 Decathlon
10.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information
10.2.2 Decathlon Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Decathlon Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Lafuma Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.2.5 Decathlon Recent Developments
10.3 Columbia
10.3.1 Columbia Corporation Information
10.3.2 Columbia Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Columbia Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Columbia Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.3.5 Columbia Recent Developments
10.4 Halti
10.4.1 Halti Corporation Information
10.4.2 Halti Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Halti Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Halti Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.4.5 Halti Recent Developments
10.5 Adidas
10.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.5.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Adidas Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Adidas Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.5.5 Adidas Recent Developments
10.6 Nike
10.6.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nike Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Nike Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Nike Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.6.5 Nike Recent Developments
10.7 The North Face
10.7.1 The North Face Corporation Information
10.7.2 The North Face Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 The North Face Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 The North Face Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.7.5 The North Face Recent Developments
10.8 Amer Sports
10.8.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
10.8.2 Amer Sports Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Amer Sports Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Amer Sports Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.8.5 Amer Sports Recent Developments
10.9 Schoeffel
10.9.1 Schoeffel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Schoeffel Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Schoeffel Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Schoeffel Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.9.5 Schoeffel Recent Developments
10.10 Spyder
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Ski Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Spyder Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Spyder Recent Developments
10.11 Volcom
10.11.1 Volcom Corporation Information
10.11.2 Volcom Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Volcom Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Volcom Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.11.5 Volcom Recent Developments
10.12 Northland
10.12.1 Northland Corporation Information
10.12.2 Northland Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Northland Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Northland Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.12.5 Northland Recent Developments
10.13 Kjus
10.13.1 Kjus Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kjus Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Kjus Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kjus Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.13.5 Kjus Recent Developments
10.14 Bogner
10.14.1 Bogner Corporation Information
10.14.2 Bogner Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Bogner Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Bogner Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.14.5 Bogner Recent Developments
10.15 Decente
10.15.1 Decente Corporation Information
10.15.2 Decente Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Decente Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Decente Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.15.5 Decente Recent Developments
10.16 Phenix
10.16.1 Phenix Corporation Information
10.16.2 Phenix Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Phenix Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Phenix Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.16.5 Phenix Recent Developments
10.17 Goldwin
10.17.1 Goldwin Corporation Information
10.17.2 Goldwin Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Goldwin Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Goldwin Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.17.5 Goldwin Recent Developments
10.18 Rossignol
10.18.1 Rossignol Corporation Information
10.18.2 Rossignol Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Rossignol Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Rossignol Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.18.5 Rossignol Recent Developments
10.19 Under Armour
10.19.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
10.19.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Under Armour Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Under Armour Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.19.5 Under Armour Recent Developments
10.20 Bergans
10.20.1 Bergans Corporation Information
10.20.2 Bergans Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Bergans Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Bergans Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.20.5 Bergans Recent Developments
10.21 Toread
10.21.1 Toread Corporation Information
10.21.2 Toread Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 Toread Ski Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Toread Ski Clothing Products Offered
10.21.5 Toread Recent Developments
11 Ski Clothing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Ski Clothing Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Ski Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Ski Clothing Industry Trends
11.4.2 Ski Clothing Market Drivers
11.4.3 Ski Clothing Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
