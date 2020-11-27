Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Research Report: Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials, Dailymag, Sura Magnets, Newland Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Neorem Magnets

Types: Axially Magnetized

Diametrically Magnetized



Applications: Automotive

Electronics & Appliances

Medical Equipment

Aerospace

Other



The Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Axially Magnetized

1.4.3 Diametrically Magnetized

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics & Appliances

1.5.4 Medical Equipment

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi Corporation

12.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.1.5 Hitachi Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Delta Magnet

12.2.1 Delta Magnet Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delta Magnet Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delta Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delta Magnet Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.2.5 Delta Magnet Recent Development

12.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

12.3.1 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.3.5 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Recent Development

12.4 Dailymag

12.4.1 Dailymag Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dailymag Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dailymag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Dailymag Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.4.5 Dailymag Recent Development

12.5 Sura Magnets

12.5.1 Sura Magnets Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sura Magnets Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sura Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sura Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.5.5 Sura Magnets Recent Development

12.6 Newland Magnetics

12.6.1 Newland Magnetics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Newland Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Newland Magnetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Newland Magnetics Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.6.5 Newland Magnetics Recent Development

12.7 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

12.7.1 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.7.5 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Recent Development

12.8 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

12.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.8.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

12.9 Neorem Magnets

12.9.1 Neorem Magnets Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neorem Magnets Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Neorem Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Neorem Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products Offered

12.9.5 Neorem Magnets Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

