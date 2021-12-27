Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Lam Research Corporation, Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation, SUSS

“

The report titled Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single Wafer Cleaning Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single Wafer Cleaning Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lam Research Corporation, Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation, SUSS, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, KINGSEMI, NAURA Technology, TOHO KASEI, AP&S, Tokyo Electron Limited, C&D Semiconductor, First-Nano System GmbH, ACM Research, KED, Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment, PNC Process Systems, SPM, RENA Technologies, Modutek, EV Group, Logitech, Ultron Systems, Nano-Master

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fully-Automated

Semi-Automated

Manual



Market Segmentation by Application:

Integrated Circuit

Advanced Packaging

MEMS

Others



The Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single Wafer Cleaning Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fully-Automated

1.2.3 Semi-Automated

1.2.4 Manual

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Integrated Circuit

1.3.3 Advanced Packaging

1.3.4 MEMS

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production

2.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lam Research Corporation

12.1.1 Lam Research Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lam Research Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Lam Research Corporation Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lam Research Corporation Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Lam Research Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation

12.2.1 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Shibauar Mechatronics Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 SUSS

12.3.1 SUSS Corporation Information

12.3.2 SUSS Overview

12.3.3 SUSS Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SUSS Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 SUSS Recent Developments

12.4 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

12.4.1 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Overview

12.4.3 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Recent Developments

12.5 KINGSEMI

12.5.1 KINGSEMI Corporation Information

12.5.2 KINGSEMI Overview

12.5.3 KINGSEMI Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KINGSEMI Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 KINGSEMI Recent Developments

12.6 NAURA Technology

12.6.1 NAURA Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 NAURA Technology Overview

12.6.3 NAURA Technology Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NAURA Technology Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 NAURA Technology Recent Developments

12.7 TOHO KASEI

12.7.1 TOHO KASEI Corporation Information

12.7.2 TOHO KASEI Overview

12.7.3 TOHO KASEI Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TOHO KASEI Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 TOHO KASEI Recent Developments

12.8 AP&S

12.8.1 AP&S Corporation Information

12.8.2 AP&S Overview

12.8.3 AP&S Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AP&S Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 AP&S Recent Developments

12.9 Tokyo Electron Limited

12.9.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Overview

12.9.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Tokyo Electron Limited Recent Developments

12.10 C&D Semiconductor

12.10.1 C&D Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.10.2 C&D Semiconductor Overview

12.10.3 C&D Semiconductor Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 C&D Semiconductor Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 C&D Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.11 First-Nano System GmbH

12.11.1 First-Nano System GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 First-Nano System GmbH Overview

12.11.3 First-Nano System GmbH Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 First-Nano System GmbH Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 First-Nano System GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 ACM Research

12.12.1 ACM Research Corporation Information

12.12.2 ACM Research Overview

12.12.3 ACM Research Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ACM Research Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 ACM Research Recent Developments

12.13 KED

12.13.1 KED Corporation Information

12.13.2 KED Overview

12.13.3 KED Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 KED Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 KED Recent Developments

12.14 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment

12.14.1 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment Overview

12.14.3 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Nantong Hualinkona Semiconductor Equipment Recent Developments

12.15 PNC Process Systems

12.15.1 PNC Process Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 PNC Process Systems Overview

12.15.3 PNC Process Systems Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 PNC Process Systems Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 PNC Process Systems Recent Developments

12.16 SPM

12.16.1 SPM Corporation Information

12.16.2 SPM Overview

12.16.3 SPM Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SPM Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 SPM Recent Developments

12.17 RENA Technologies

12.17.1 RENA Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 RENA Technologies Overview

12.17.3 RENA Technologies Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 RENA Technologies Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 RENA Technologies Recent Developments

12.18 Modutek

12.18.1 Modutek Corporation Information

12.18.2 Modutek Overview

12.18.3 Modutek Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Modutek Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Modutek Recent Developments

12.19 EV Group

12.19.1 EV Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 EV Group Overview

12.19.3 EV Group Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 EV Group Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 EV Group Recent Developments

12.20 Logitech

12.20.1 Logitech Corporation Information

12.20.2 Logitech Overview

12.20.3 Logitech Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Logitech Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Logitech Recent Developments

12.21 Ultron Systems

12.21.1 Ultron Systems Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ultron Systems Overview

12.21.3 Ultron Systems Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Ultron Systems Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Ultron Systems Recent Developments

12.22 Nano-Master

12.22.1 Nano-Master Corporation Information

12.22.2 Nano-Master Overview

12.22.3 Nano-Master Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Nano-Master Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Nano-Master Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Distributors

13.5 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Industry Trends

14.2 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Drivers

14.3 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Challenges

14.4 Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Single Wafer Cleaning Machines Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

