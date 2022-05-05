Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | ABB Turbocharging, Celeroton AG, Howden

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Research Report: ABB Turbocharging, Celeroton AG, Howden, Continental Industrie, Mitsubishi Electric, Garrett Motion

Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Segmentation by Product: Diesel Engines

Gas Engines



Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Segmentation by Application: Marine

Mining

Railway

Electric Power



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Diesel Engines

1.2.3 Gas Engines

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Railway

1.3.5 Electric Power

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Restraints

3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales

3.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Turbocharging

12.1.1 ABB Turbocharging Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Turbocharging Overview

12.1.3 ABB Turbocharging Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Turbocharging Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Turbocharging Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Turbocharging Recent Developments

12.2 Celeroton AG

12.2.1 Celeroton AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Celeroton AG Overview

12.2.3 Celeroton AG Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Celeroton AG Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.2.5 Celeroton AG Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Celeroton AG Recent Developments

12.3 Howden

12.3.1 Howden Corporation Information

12.3.2 Howden Overview

12.3.3 Howden Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Howden Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.3.5 Howden Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Howden Recent Developments

12.4 Continental Industrie

12.4.1 Continental Industrie Corporation Information

12.4.2 Continental Industrie Overview

12.4.3 Continental Industrie Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Continental Industrie Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.4.5 Continental Industrie Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Continental Industrie Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

12.6 Garrett Motion

12.6.1 Garrett Motion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garrett Motion Overview

12.6.3 Garrett Motion Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Garrett Motion Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Products and Services

12.6.5 Garrett Motion Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Garrett Motion Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Distributors

13.5 Single-Stage Turbo-Compressors Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

