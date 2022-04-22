Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2028 | Johnson Controls, Carrier, Daikin(Goodman)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Single-Stage Gas Furnaces report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Research Report: Johnson Controls

Carrier

Daikin(Goodman)

American Standard（Trane）

Lennox International

Bryant

RUUD

Amana

Napoleon

Payne

Rheem



Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Segmentation by Product: 80% AFUE Single-Stage Gas Furnaces

90+% AFUE Single-Stage Gas Furnaces



Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Single-Stage Gas Furnaces research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Single-Stage Gas Furnaces report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Overview

1.1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Product Overview

1.2 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 80% AFUE Single-Stage Gas Furnaces

1.2.2 90+% AFUE Single-Stage Gas Furnaces

1.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single-Stage Gas Furnaces as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Application

4.1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Country

5.1 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Country

6.1 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Country

8.1 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.2 Carrier

10.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Carrier Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Carrier Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.2.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.3 Daikin(Goodman)

10.3.1 Daikin(Goodman) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Daikin(Goodman) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Daikin(Goodman) Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Daikin(Goodman) Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.3.5 Daikin(Goodman) Recent Development

10.4 American Standard（Trane）

10.4.1 American Standard（Trane） Corporation Information

10.4.2 American Standard（Trane） Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 American Standard（Trane） Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 American Standard（Trane） Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.4.5 American Standard（Trane） Recent Development

10.5 Lennox International

10.5.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lennox International Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lennox International Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Lennox International Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.5.5 Lennox International Recent Development

10.6 Bryant

10.6.1 Bryant Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bryant Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bryant Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Bryant Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.6.5 Bryant Recent Development

10.7 RUUD

10.7.1 RUUD Corporation Information

10.7.2 RUUD Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 RUUD Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 RUUD Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.7.5 RUUD Recent Development

10.8 Amana

10.8.1 Amana Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amana Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Amana Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Amana Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.8.5 Amana Recent Development

10.9 Napoleon

10.9.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Napoleon Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Napoleon Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Napoleon Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.9.5 Napoleon Recent Development

10.10 Payne

10.10.1 Payne Corporation Information

10.10.2 Payne Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Payne Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Payne Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.10.5 Payne Recent Development

10.11 Rheem

10.11.1 Rheem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rheem Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rheem Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Rheem Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Products Offered

10.11.5 Rheem Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Industry Trends

11.4.2 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Drivers

11.4.3 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Challenges

11.4.4 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Distributors

12.3 Single-Stage Gas Furnaces Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

