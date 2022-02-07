Single-serve Tea Pods Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2028 | Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Single-serve Tea Pods Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-serve Tea Pods report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-serve Tea Pods market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-serve Tea Pods market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-serve Tea Pods market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-serve Tea Pods market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-serve Tea Pods market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle, Keurig Green Mountain, Tata Global Beverages, Red Diamond, VitaCup, Celestial Seasonings, Cha4Tea, Twinings North America

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nespresso

K-Cup



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others



The Single-serve Tea Pods Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-serve Tea Pods market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-serve Tea Pods market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-serve Tea Pods Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nespresso

1.2.3 K-Cup

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Online Retailers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Single-serve Tea Pods by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Single-serve Tea Pods Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Single-serve Tea Pods in 2021

3.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Single-serve Tea Pods Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Tea Pods Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Unilever

11.1.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.1.2 Unilever Overview

11.1.3 Unilever Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Unilever Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Unilever Recent Developments

11.2 Bigelow Tea

11.2.1 Bigelow Tea Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bigelow Tea Overview

11.2.3 Bigelow Tea Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Bigelow Tea Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Bigelow Tea Recent Developments

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nestle Overview

11.3.3 Nestle Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Nestle Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Nestle Recent Developments

11.4 Keurig Green Mountain

11.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Corporation Information

11.4.2 Keurig Green Mountain Overview

11.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Keurig Green Mountain Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Developments

11.5 Tata Global Beverages

11.5.1 Tata Global Beverages Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tata Global Beverages Overview

11.5.3 Tata Global Beverages Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Tata Global Beverages Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Tata Global Beverages Recent Developments

11.6 Red Diamond

11.6.1 Red Diamond Corporation Information

11.6.2 Red Diamond Overview

11.6.3 Red Diamond Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Red Diamond Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Red Diamond Recent Developments

11.7 VitaCup

11.7.1 VitaCup Corporation Information

11.7.2 VitaCup Overview

11.7.3 VitaCup Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 VitaCup Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 VitaCup Recent Developments

11.8 Celestial Seasonings

11.8.1 Celestial Seasonings Corporation Information

11.8.2 Celestial Seasonings Overview

11.8.3 Celestial Seasonings Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Celestial Seasonings Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Celestial Seasonings Recent Developments

11.9 Cha4Tea

11.9.1 Cha4Tea Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cha4Tea Overview

11.9.3 Cha4Tea Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Cha4Tea Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Cha4Tea Recent Developments

11.10 Twinings North America

11.10.1 Twinings North America Corporation Information

11.10.2 Twinings North America Overview

11.10.3 Twinings North America Single-serve Tea Pods Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Twinings North America Single-serve Tea Pods Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Twinings North America Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Single-serve Tea Pods Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Single-serve Tea Pods Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Single-serve Tea Pods Production Mode & Process

12.4 Single-serve Tea Pods Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Single-serve Tea Pods Sales Channels

12.4.2 Single-serve Tea Pods Distributors

12.5 Single-serve Tea Pods Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Single-serve Tea Pods Industry Trends

13.2 Single-serve Tea Pods Market Drivers

13.3 Single-serve Tea Pods Market Challenges

13.4 Single-serve Tea Pods Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Single-serve Tea Pods Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”