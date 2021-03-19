Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Nestle Nespresso, Keurig Dr. Pepper, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Mars

“

The report titled Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single-serve Coffee Containers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-serve Coffee Containers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nestle Nespresso, Keurig Dr. Pepper, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Mars, KRUGER Group, Tetley, Delta Cafes, J.M. Smucker, Bodecker Brewed, Starbucks Verismo, Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 300 ml

300 ml

More than 300 ml



Market Segmentation by Application: Home

Commercial



The Single-serve Coffee Containers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-serve Coffee Containers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single-serve Coffee Containers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-serve Coffee Containers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 300 ml

1.2.3 300 ml

1.2.4 More than 300 ml

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Single-serve Coffee Containers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Single-serve Coffee Containers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle Nespresso

11.1.1 Nestle Nespresso Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Nespresso Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Nespresso Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nestle Nespresso Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.1.5 Nestle Nespresso Recent Developments

11.2 Keurig Dr. Pepper

11.2.1 Keurig Dr. Pepper Corporation Information

11.2.2 Keurig Dr. Pepper Overview

11.2.3 Keurig Dr. Pepper Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Keurig Dr. Pepper Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.2.5 Keurig Dr. Pepper Recent Developments

11.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

11.3.1 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Corporation Information

11.3.2 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Overview

11.3.3 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.3.5 LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA Recent Developments

11.4 Mars

11.4.1 Mars Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mars Overview

11.4.3 Mars Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mars Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.4.5 Mars Recent Developments

11.5 KRUGER Group

11.5.1 KRUGER Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 KRUGER Group Overview

11.5.3 KRUGER Group Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 KRUGER Group Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.5.5 KRUGER Group Recent Developments

11.6 Tetley

11.6.1 Tetley Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tetley Overview

11.6.3 Tetley Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Tetley Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.6.5 Tetley Recent Developments

11.7 Delta Cafes

11.7.1 Delta Cafes Corporation Information

11.7.2 Delta Cafes Overview

11.7.3 Delta Cafes Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Delta Cafes Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.7.5 Delta Cafes Recent Developments

11.8 J.M. Smucker

11.8.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

11.8.2 J.M. Smucker Overview

11.8.3 J.M. Smucker Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 J.M. Smucker Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.8.5 J.M. Smucker Recent Developments

11.9 Bodecker Brewed

11.9.1 Bodecker Brewed Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bodecker Brewed Overview

11.9.3 Bodecker Brewed Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Bodecker Brewed Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.9.5 Bodecker Brewed Recent Developments

11.10 Starbucks Verismo

11.10.1 Starbucks Verismo Corporation Information

11.10.2 Starbucks Verismo Overview

11.10.3 Starbucks Verismo Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Starbucks Verismo Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.10.5 Starbucks Verismo Recent Developments

11.11 Gloria Jean’s Coffees

11.11.1 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Corporation Information

11.11.2 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Overview

11.11.3 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Single-serve Coffee Containers Product Description

11.11.5 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Single-serve Coffee Containers Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Single-serve Coffee Containers Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Single-serve Coffee Containers Production Mode & Process

12.4 Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Single-serve Coffee Containers Sales Channels

12.4.2 Single-serve Coffee Containers Distributors

12.5 Single-serve Coffee Containers Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Single-serve Coffee Containers Industry Trends

13.2 Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Drivers

13.3 Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Challenges

13.4 Single-serve Coffee Containers Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Single-serve Coffee Containers Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”