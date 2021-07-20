Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | ABB(Switzerland), ABB, A.O. Smith Corporation(US)

“

The report titled Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single-Phase Induction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-Phase Induction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB(Switzerland), ABB, A.O. Smith Corporation(US), Allied Motion Technologies(US), Franklin Electric(US), General Electric Company (US), HBD Industries(US), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Split Phase Motors

Shaded-Pole Induction Motors

Reluctance-Start Induction Motor

Repulsion-Start Induction Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Building

Agriculture

Transportation

Others



The Single-Phase Induction Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-Phase Induction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single-Phase Induction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-Phase Induction Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single-Phase Induction Motor

1.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Split Phase Motors

1.2.3 Shaded-Pole Induction Motors

1.2.4 Reluctance-Start Induction Motor

1.2.5 Repulsion-Start Induction Motor

1.3 Single-Phase Induction Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Single-Phase Induction Motor Industry

1.7 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Production

3.4.1 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Production

3.5.1 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Single-Phase Induction Motor Production

3.6.1 China Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Single-Phase Induction Motor Production

3.7.1 Japan Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Single-Phase Induction Motor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Phase Induction Motor Business

7.1 ABB(Switzerland)

7.1.1 ABB(Switzerland) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB(Switzerland) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB(Switzerland) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB(Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ABB Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ABB Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 A.O. Smith Corporation(US)

7.3.1 A.O. Smith Corporation(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 A.O. Smith Corporation(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 A.O. Smith Corporation(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 A.O. Smith Corporation(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Allied Motion Technologies(US)

7.4.1 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Franklin Electric(US)

7.5.1 Franklin Electric(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Franklin Electric(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Franklin Electric(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Franklin Electric(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 General Electric Company (US)

7.6.1 General Electric Company (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 General Electric Company (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 General Electric Company (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 General Electric Company (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 HBD Industries(US)

7.7.1 HBD Industries(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 HBD Industries(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 HBD Industries(US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 HBD Industries(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nidec Corporation (Japan)

7.9.1 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

7.10.1 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

8 Single-Phase Induction Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Single-Phase Induction Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Single-Phase Induction Motor

8.4 Single-Phase Induction Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Single-Phase Induction Motor Distributors List

9.3 Single-Phase Induction Motor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single-Phase Induction Motor (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single-Phase Induction Motor (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Single-Phase Induction Motor (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Single-Phase Induction Motor Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Single-Phase Induction Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Single-Phase Induction Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Single-Phase Induction Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Single-Phase Induction Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Single-Phase Induction Motor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Single-Phase Induction Motor

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Single-Phase Induction Motor by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

