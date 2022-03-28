Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2028 | Boyd Corporation, GIGABYTE, LiquidStack

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-phase Immersion Cooling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Boyd Corporation, GIGABYTE, LiquidStack, 3M, Fujitsu, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer Technologies, Allied Control Ltd, Asperitas, Liquidcool Solutions, Inc., Midas Green Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-based

Oil-based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Industry

Medical

Energy

Other



The Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-phase Immersion Cooling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Product Introduction

1.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Industry Trends

1.5.2 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Drivers

1.5.3 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Challenges

1.5.4 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-based

2.1.2 Oil-based

2.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Industry

3.1.3 Medical

3.1.4 Energy

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Single-phase Immersion Cooling in 2021

4.2.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Single-phase Immersion Cooling Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Single-phase Immersion Cooling Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Immersion Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Boyd Corporation

7.1.1 Boyd Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Boyd Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Boyd Corporation Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Boyd Corporation Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.1.5 Boyd Corporation Recent Development

7.2 GIGABYTE

7.2.1 GIGABYTE Corporation Information

7.2.2 GIGABYTE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GIGABYTE Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GIGABYTE Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.2.5 GIGABYTE Recent Development

7.3 LiquidStack

7.3.1 LiquidStack Corporation Information

7.3.2 LiquidStack Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LiquidStack Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LiquidStack Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.3.5 LiquidStack Recent Development

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Corporation Information

7.4.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 3M Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3M Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.4.5 3M Recent Development

7.5 Fujitsu

7.5.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fujitsu Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fujitsu Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.6 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

7.6.1 Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.6.5 Green Revolution Cooling Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Submer Technologies

7.7.1 Submer Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Submer Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Submer Technologies Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Submer Technologies Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.7.5 Submer Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Allied Control Ltd

7.8.1 Allied Control Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Allied Control Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Allied Control Ltd Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Allied Control Ltd Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.8.5 Allied Control Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Asperitas

7.9.1 Asperitas Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asperitas Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Asperitas Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Asperitas Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.9.5 Asperitas Recent Development

7.10 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

7.10.1 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc. Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc. Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.10.5 Liquidcool Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

7.11 Midas Green Technologies

7.11.1 Midas Green Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Midas Green Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Midas Green Technologies Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Midas Green Technologies Single-phase Immersion Cooling Products Offered

7.11.5 Midas Green Technologies Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Distributors

8.3 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Distributors

8.5 Single-phase Immersion Cooling Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

