Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2026 | A.O. Smith Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, Franklin Electric

The global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market, such as A.O. Smith Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, Franklin Electric, General Electric Company, HBD Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, YASKAWA, SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Product: , JC&BO&BO2, JY&CO&CO2&YC, JX%DO&DO2&YY, YL, Single-phase Shaded Pole Asynchronous Motor Single-phase Asynchronous Motor

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Application: , Residential, Commercial Building, Agriculture, Transportation, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Single-phase Asynchronous Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 JC&BO&BO2

1.2.3 JY&CO&CO2&YC

1.2.4 JX%DO&DO2&YY

1.2.5 YL

1.2.6 Single-phase Shaded Pole Asynchronous Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market

2.4 Key Trends for Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020) 5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada 5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia 5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam 5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina 5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 A.O. Smith Corporation

8.1.1 A.O. Smith Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 A.O. Smith Corporation Overview

8.1.3 A.O. Smith Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 A.O. Smith Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 A.O. Smith Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Allied Motion Technologies

8.2.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 Allied Motion Technologies Overview

8.2.3 Allied Motion Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Allied Motion Technologies Product Description

8.2.5 Allied Motion Technologies Related Developments

8.3 Franklin Electric

8.3.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Franklin Electric Overview

8.3.3 Franklin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Franklin Electric Product Description

8.3.5 Franklin Electric Related Developments

8.4 General Electric Company

8.4.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Electric Company Overview

8.4.3 General Electric Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Electric Company Product Description

8.4.5 General Electric Company Related Developments

8.5 HBD Industries Inc.

8.5.1 HBD Industries Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 HBD Industries Inc. Overview

8.5.3 HBD Industries Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 HBD Industries Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 HBD Industries Inc. Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi Electric

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.7 Nidec Corporation

8.7.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nidec Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Nidec Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nidec Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Nidec Corporation Related Developments

8.8 Regal Beloit Corporation

8.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Overview

8.8.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Related Developments

8.9 Bosch Rexroth

8.9.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview

8.9.3 Bosch Rexroth Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bosch Rexroth Product Description

8.9.5 Bosch Rexroth Related Developments

8.10 SEW-Eurodrive

8.10.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information

8.10.2 SEW-Eurodrive Overview

8.10.3 SEW-Eurodrive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SEW-Eurodrive Product Description

8.10.5 SEW-Eurodrive Related Developments

8.11 YASKAWA

8.11.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

8.11.2 YASKAWA Overview

8.11.3 YASKAWA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 YASKAWA Product Description

8.11.5 YASKAWA Related Developments

8.12 SEC Holding Co., Ltd.

8.12.1 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.12.2 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Overview

8.12.3 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.12.5 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Related Developments 9 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India 10 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Distributors

11.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

