Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) between members of a species. It is a form of genotyping, which is the measurement of more general genetic variation. SNP genotyping is not only the genetic markers present in most, but also the most promising markers. SNP genotyping as the most potential for development of molecular markers, it cans achieve large-scale highly automated, thus it is more suited to a huge number of detection and analysis, has been widely used in biology, agriculture, medicine, biological evolution and other fields. SNP genotyping is the simplest form of DNA variation among individuals. These simple changes can be of transition or transversion type and they occur throughout the genome at a frequency of about one in 1,000 bp. In the whole SNP genotyping industry, only a few companies can provide SNP genotyping platform while SNP genotyping service provider are located widely in the world. SNP genotyping has various genotyping methods, such as TaqMan probe method, SNaPshot method, .MassArray method, .Illumina BeadXpress, HRM method and so on. Each method has its own characteristics. SNP genotyping will adopt an appropriate method according their customers’ specific demand or wanted results. Illumina, Affymetrix and Applied Biosystems are industry leaders. They can provide SNP genotyping platform, reagent and service to their clients. Besides, all of them have authorized companies around the word to use their platform to offer genotyping service to some countries. In fact, in the platform field, the industry is still highly monopolized for the time being. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current gene research. There is also no doubt that there are will be more and more companies to provide innovative SNP genotyping related products and service to customers in the next few years, promoting the industry to develop healthily.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market The global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market size is projected to reach US$ 44020 million by 2026, from US$ 11370 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2021-2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market in terms of revenue.
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Type
Transversion, Transition
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Application
Diagnostics, Animal, Plant, Research, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Illumina, Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Qiagen, Luminex Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Ocimum Biosolutions, GE Healthcare, GenScript, Douglas Scientific, BGI, Beijing Sunbiotech, HuaGene Biotech, Generay Biotech, Benegene, Shanghai Biochip, GENESKY, HD Biosciences
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Transversion
1.2.3 Transition 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Diagnostics
1.3.3 Animal
1.3.4 Plant
1.3.5 Research
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Trends
2.3.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Drivers
2.3.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Challenges
2.3.4 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue 3.4 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue in 2020 3.5 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Illumina
11.1.1 Illumina Company Details
11.1.2 Illumina Business Overview
11.1.3 Illumina Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.1.4 Illumina Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Illumina Recent Development 11.2 Affymetrix
11.2.1 Affymetrix Company Details
11.2.2 Affymetrix Business Overview
11.2.3 Affymetrix Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.2.4 Affymetrix Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Affymetrix Recent Development 11.3 Applied Biosystems
11.3.1 Applied Biosystems Company Details
11.3.2 Applied Biosystems Business Overview
11.3.3 Applied Biosystems Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.3.4 Applied Biosystems Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Applied Biosystems Recent Development 11.4 Agilent Technologies
11.4.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
11.4.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview
11.4.3 Agilent Technologies Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.4.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development 11.5 Beckman Coulter
11.5.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details
11.5.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview
11.5.3 Beckman Coulter Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.5.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 11.6 Roche
11.6.1 Roche Company Details
11.6.2 Roche Business Overview
11.6.3 Roche Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.6.4 Roche Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Roche Recent Development 11.7 Qiagen
11.7.1 Qiagen Company Details
11.7.2 Qiagen Business Overview
11.7.3 Qiagen Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.7.4 Qiagen Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Qiagen Recent Development 11.8 Luminex Corporation
11.8.1 Luminex Corporation Company Details
11.8.2 Luminex Corporation Business Overview
11.8.3 Luminex Corporation Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.8.4 Luminex Corporation Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Luminex Corporation Recent Development 11.9 Enzo Life Sciences
11.9.1 Enzo Life Sciences Company Details
11.9.2 Enzo Life Sciences Business Overview
11.9.3 Enzo Life Sciences Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.9.4 Enzo Life Sciences Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Enzo Life Sciences Recent Development 11.10 Bio-rad
11.10.1 Bio-rad Company Details
11.10.2 Bio-rad Business Overview
11.10.3 Bio-rad Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.10.4 Bio-rad Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Bio-rad Recent Development 11.11 Sequenom
11.11.1 Sequenom Company Details
11.11.2 Sequenom Business Overview
11.11.3 Sequenom Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.11.4 Sequenom Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Sequenom Recent Development 11.12 Ocimum Biosolutions
11.12.1 Ocimum Biosolutions Company Details
11.12.2 Ocimum Biosolutions Business Overview
11.12.3 Ocimum Biosolutions Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.12.4 Ocimum Biosolutions Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Ocimum Biosolutions Recent Development 11.13 GE Healthcare
11.13.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.13.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
11.13.3 GE Healthcare Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.13.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development 11.14 GenScript
11.14.1 GenScript Company Details
11.14.2 GenScript Business Overview
11.14.3 GenScript Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.14.4 GenScript Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 GenScript Recent Development 11.15 Douglas Scientific
11.15.1 Douglas Scientific Company Details
11.15.2 Douglas Scientific Business Overview
11.15.3 Douglas Scientific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.15.4 Douglas Scientific Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Douglas Scientific Recent Development 11.16 BGI
11.16.1 BGI Company Details
11.16.2 BGI Business Overview
11.16.3 BGI Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.16.4 BGI Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 BGI Recent Development 11.17 Beijing Sunbiotech
11.17.1 Beijing Sunbiotech Company Details
11.17.2 Beijing Sunbiotech Business Overview
11.17.3 Beijing Sunbiotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.17.4 Beijing Sunbiotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Beijing Sunbiotech Recent Development 11.18 HuaGene Biotech
11.18.1 HuaGene Biotech Company Details
11.18.2 HuaGene Biotech Business Overview
11.18.3 HuaGene Biotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.18.4 HuaGene Biotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 HuaGene Biotech Recent Development 11.18 Generay Biotech
.1 Generay Biotech Company Details
.2 Generay Biotech Business Overview
.3 Generay Biotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
.4 Generay Biotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
.5 Generay Biotech Recent Development 11.20 Benegene
11.20.1 Benegene Company Details
11.20.2 Benegene Business Overview
11.20.3 Benegene Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.20.4 Benegene Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Benegene Recent Development 11.21 Shanghai Biochip
11.21.1 Shanghai Biochip Company Details
11.21.2 Shanghai Biochip Business Overview
11.21.3 Shanghai Biochip Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.21.4 Shanghai Biochip Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Shanghai Biochip Recent Development 11.22 GENESKY
11.22.1 GENESKY Company Details
11.22.2 GENESKY Business Overview
11.22.3 GENESKY Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.22.4 GENESKY Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 GENESKY Recent Development 11.23 HD Biosciences
11.23.1 HD Biosciences Company Details
11.23.2 HD Biosciences Business Overview
11.23.3 HD Biosciences Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction
11.23.4 HD Biosciences Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 HD Biosciences Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
