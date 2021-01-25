Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) between members of a species. It is a form of genotyping, which is the measurement of more general genetic variation. SNP genotyping is not only the genetic markers present in most, but also the most promising markers. SNP genotyping as the most potential for development of molecular markers, it cans achieve large-scale highly automated, thus it is more suited to a huge number of detection and analysis, has been widely used in biology, agriculture, medicine, biological evolution and other fields. SNP genotyping is the simplest form of DNA variation among individuals. These simple changes can be of transition or transversion type and they occur throughout the genome at a frequency of about one in 1,000 bp. In the whole SNP genotyping industry, only a few companies can provide SNP genotyping platform while SNP genotyping service provider are located widely in the world. SNP genotyping has various genotyping methods, such as TaqMan probe method, SNaPshot method, .MassArray method, .Illumina BeadXpress, HRM method and so on. Each method has its own characteristics. SNP genotyping will adopt an appropriate method according their customers’ specific demand or wanted results. Illumina, Affymetrix and Applied Biosystems are industry leaders. They can provide SNP genotyping platform, reagent and service to their clients. Besides, all of them have authorized companies around the word to use their platform to offer genotyping service to some countries. In fact, in the platform field, the industry is still highly monopolized for the time being. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current gene research. There is also no doubt that there are will be more and more companies to provide innovative SNP genotyping related products and service to customers in the next few years, promoting the industry to develop healthily.

Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market The global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market size is projected to reach US$ 44020 million by 2026, from US$ 11370 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2021-2026.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Type

Transversion, Transition

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Application

Diagnostics, Animal, Plant, Research, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Illumina, Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Qiagen, Luminex Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Ocimum Biosolutions, GE Healthcare, GenScript, Douglas Scientific, BGI, Beijing Sunbiotech, HuaGene Biotech, Generay Biotech, Benegene, Shanghai Biochip, GENESKY, HD Biosciences

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Transversion

1.2.3 Transition 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Diagnostics

1.3.3 Animal

1.3.4 Plant

1.3.5 Research

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Trends

2.3.2 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Drivers

2.3.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Challenges

2.3.4 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue 3.4 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Revenue in 2020 3.5 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Illumina

11.1.1 Illumina Company Details

11.1.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.1.3 Illumina Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.1.4 Illumina Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Illumina Recent Development 11.2 Affymetrix

11.2.1 Affymetrix Company Details

11.2.2 Affymetrix Business Overview

11.2.3 Affymetrix Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.2.4 Affymetrix Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Affymetrix Recent Development 11.3 Applied Biosystems

11.3.1 Applied Biosystems Company Details

11.3.2 Applied Biosystems Business Overview

11.3.3 Applied Biosystems Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.3.4 Applied Biosystems Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Applied Biosystems Recent Development 11.4 Agilent Technologies

11.4.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Agilent Technologies Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.4.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development 11.5 Beckman Coulter

11.5.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.5.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.5.3 Beckman Coulter Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.5.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 11.6 Roche

11.6.1 Roche Company Details

11.6.2 Roche Business Overview

11.6.3 Roche Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.6.4 Roche Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Roche Recent Development 11.7 Qiagen

11.7.1 Qiagen Company Details

11.7.2 Qiagen Business Overview

11.7.3 Qiagen Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.7.4 Qiagen Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Qiagen Recent Development 11.8 Luminex Corporation

11.8.1 Luminex Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Luminex Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Luminex Corporation Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.8.4 Luminex Corporation Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Luminex Corporation Recent Development 11.9 Enzo Life Sciences

11.9.1 Enzo Life Sciences Company Details

11.9.2 Enzo Life Sciences Business Overview

11.9.3 Enzo Life Sciences Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.9.4 Enzo Life Sciences Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Enzo Life Sciences Recent Development 11.10 Bio-rad

11.10.1 Bio-rad Company Details

11.10.2 Bio-rad Business Overview

11.10.3 Bio-rad Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.10.4 Bio-rad Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Bio-rad Recent Development 11.11 Sequenom

11.11.1 Sequenom Company Details

11.11.2 Sequenom Business Overview

11.11.3 Sequenom Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.11.4 Sequenom Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Sequenom Recent Development 11.12 Ocimum Biosolutions

11.12.1 Ocimum Biosolutions Company Details

11.12.2 Ocimum Biosolutions Business Overview

11.12.3 Ocimum Biosolutions Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.12.4 Ocimum Biosolutions Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Ocimum Biosolutions Recent Development 11.13 GE Healthcare

11.13.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.13.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.13.3 GE Healthcare Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.13.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development 11.14 GenScript

11.14.1 GenScript Company Details

11.14.2 GenScript Business Overview

11.14.3 GenScript Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.14.4 GenScript Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 GenScript Recent Development 11.15 Douglas Scientific

11.15.1 Douglas Scientific Company Details

11.15.2 Douglas Scientific Business Overview

11.15.3 Douglas Scientific Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.15.4 Douglas Scientific Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Douglas Scientific Recent Development 11.16 BGI

11.16.1 BGI Company Details

11.16.2 BGI Business Overview

11.16.3 BGI Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.16.4 BGI Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 BGI Recent Development 11.17 Beijing Sunbiotech

11.17.1 Beijing Sunbiotech Company Details

11.17.2 Beijing Sunbiotech Business Overview

11.17.3 Beijing Sunbiotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.17.4 Beijing Sunbiotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Beijing Sunbiotech Recent Development 11.18 HuaGene Biotech

11.18.1 HuaGene Biotech Company Details

11.18.2 HuaGene Biotech Business Overview

11.18.3 HuaGene Biotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.18.4 HuaGene Biotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 HuaGene Biotech Recent Development 11.18 Generay Biotech

.1 Generay Biotech Company Details

.2 Generay Biotech Business Overview

.3 Generay Biotech Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

.4 Generay Biotech Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

.5 Generay Biotech Recent Development 11.20 Benegene

11.20.1 Benegene Company Details

11.20.2 Benegene Business Overview

11.20.3 Benegene Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.20.4 Benegene Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Benegene Recent Development 11.21 Shanghai Biochip

11.21.1 Shanghai Biochip Company Details

11.21.2 Shanghai Biochip Business Overview

11.21.3 Shanghai Biochip Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.21.4 Shanghai Biochip Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Shanghai Biochip Recent Development 11.22 GENESKY

11.22.1 GENESKY Company Details

11.22.2 GENESKY Business Overview

11.22.3 GENESKY Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.22.4 GENESKY Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 GENESKY Recent Development 11.23 HD Biosciences

11.23.1 HD Biosciences Company Details

11.23.2 HD Biosciences Business Overview

11.23.3 HD Biosciences Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Introduction

11.23.4 HD Biosciences Revenue in Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 HD Biosciences Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

