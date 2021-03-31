Single Cell Sequencing Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021|10x Genomics, 1CellBio, MissionBio

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Single Cell Sequencing market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Single Cell Sequencing market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Single Cell Sequencing market. The authors of the report segment the global Single Cell Sequencing market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Single Cell Sequencing market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Single Cell Sequencing market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Single Cell Sequencing market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Single Cell Sequencing market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Single Cell Sequencing market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Single Cell Sequencing report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

10x Genomics, 1CellBio, MissionBio, Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BD, Celsee, BGI Genomics, GE LifeSciences, Illumina, QIAGEN NV

Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Single Cell Sequencing market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Single Cell Sequencing market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Single Cell Sequencing market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Single Cell Sequencing market.

Global Single Cell Sequencing Market by Product

Single Cell Isolation

Single Cell Amplification

Global Single Cell Sequencing Market by Application

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Single Cell Sequencing market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Single Cell Sequencing market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Single Cell Sequencing market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Single Cell Sequencing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Single Cell Isolation

1.4.3 Single Cell Amplification

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Research and Academic Laboratories

1.5.3 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Single Cell Sequencing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Single Cell Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Single Cell Sequencing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Single Cell Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Single Cell Sequencing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Single Cell Sequencing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Single Cell Sequencing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Single Cell Sequencing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single Cell Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Cell Sequencing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Single Cell Sequencing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Single Cell Sequencing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Single Cell Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Single Cell Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Single Cell Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Single Cell Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Single Cell Sequencing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Single Cell Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 10x Genomics

13.1.1 10x Genomics Company Details

13.1.2 10x Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 10x Genomics Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.1.4 10x Genomics Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 10x Genomics Recent Development

13.2 1CellBio

13.2.1 1CellBio Company Details

13.2.2 1CellBio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 1CellBio Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.2.4 1CellBio Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 1CellBio Recent Development

13.3 MissionBio

13.3.1 MissionBio Company Details

13.3.2 MissionBio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 MissionBio Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.3.4 MissionBio Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 MissionBio Recent Development

13.4 Fluidigm Corporation

13.4.1 Fluidigm Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Fluidigm Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fluidigm Corporation Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.4.4 Fluidigm Corporation Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Fluxion Biosciences

13.5.1 Fluxion Biosciences Company Details

13.5.2 Fluxion Biosciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Fluxion Biosciences Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.5.4 Fluxion Biosciences Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Fluxion Biosciences Recent Development

13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

13.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

13.7 BD

13.7.1 BD Company Details

13.7.2 BD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 BD Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.7.4 BD Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 BD Recent Development

13.8 Celsee

13.8.1 Celsee Company Details

13.8.2 Celsee Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Celsee Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.8.4 Celsee Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Celsee Recent Development

13.9 BGI Genomics

13.9.1 BGI Genomics Company Details

13.9.2 BGI Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 BGI Genomics Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.9.4 BGI Genomics Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 BGI Genomics Recent Development

13.10 GE LifeSciences

13.10.1 GE LifeSciences Company Details

13.10.2 GE LifeSciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 GE LifeSciences Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

13.10.4 GE LifeSciences Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 GE LifeSciences Recent Development

13.11 Illumina

10.11.1 Illumina Company Details

10.11.2 Illumina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Illumina Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

10.11.4 Illumina Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Illumina Recent Development

13.12 QIAGEN NV

10.12.1 QIAGEN NV Company Details

10.12.2 QIAGEN NV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 QIAGEN NV Single Cell Sequencing Introduction

10.12.4 QIAGEN NV Revenue in Single Cell Sequencing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 QIAGEN NV Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

