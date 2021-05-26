Silicone Additives Market Trends, Growth Rate, Key Companies, Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Dow Corning (US), Evonik (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Silicone Additives market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Silicone Additives market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Silicone Additives market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silicone Additives Market Research Report: Dow Corning (US), Evonik (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Elkem (Norway), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Wacker Chemie (Germany), BYK Additives (Germany), Siltech (Canada), BRB International (Netherlands)

Global Silicone Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Defoamers, Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Rheology Modifiers, Surfactants, Lubricating Agents, Others

Global Silicone Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Plastics & Composites, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Personal & Homecare, Food & Beverages, Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Silicone Additives market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Silicone Additives market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Silicone Additives market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the Silicone Additives Market advance in the mid-to-long term?

Which are the top players of the Silicone Additives Market?

Which products will increase sales in the coming years?

Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?

Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?

Table of Contents

1 Silicone Additives Market Overview

1.1 Silicone Additives Product Overview

1.2 Silicone Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Defoamers

1.2.2 Wetting & Dispersing Agents

1.2.3 Rheology Modifiers

1.2.4 Surfactants

1.2.5 Lubricating Agents

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Silicone Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Silicone Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silicone Additives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silicone Additives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Silicone Additives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silicone Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silicone Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicone Additives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silicone Additives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Silicone Additives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silicone Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silicone Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Silicone Additives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Silicone Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Silicone Additives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Silicone Additives by Application

4.1 Silicone Additives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastics & Composites

4.1.2 Paints & Coatings

4.1.3 Paper & Pulp

4.1.4 Personal & Homecare

4.1.5 Food & Beverages

4.1.6 Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

4.1.7 Agriculture

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Silicone Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Silicone Additives by Country

5.1 North America Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Silicone Additives by Country

6.1 Europe Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Silicone Additives by Country

8.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicone Additives Business

10.1 Dow Corning (US)

10.1.1 Dow Corning (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Corning (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dow Corning (US) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dow Corning (US) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Corning (US) Recent Development

10.2 Evonik (Germany)

10.2.1 Evonik (Germany) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Evonik (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Evonik (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dow Corning (US) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 Evonik (Germany) Recent Development

10.3 Shin-Etsu (Japan)

10.3.1 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Recent Development

10.4 Momentive Performance Materials (US)

10.4.1 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Recent Development

10.5 Elkem (Norway)

10.5.1 Elkem (Norway) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Elkem (Norway) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Elkem (Norway) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Elkem (Norway) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 Elkem (Norway) Recent Development

10.6 KCC Corporation (South Korea)

10.6.1 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.6.2 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Recent Development

10.7 Wacker Chemie (Germany)

10.7.1 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Recent Development

10.8 BYK Additives (Germany)

10.8.1 BYK Additives (Germany) Corporation Information

10.8.2 BYK Additives (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BYK Additives (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BYK Additives (Germany) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 BYK Additives (Germany) Recent Development

10.9 Siltech (Canada)

10.9.1 Siltech (Canada) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Siltech (Canada) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Siltech (Canada) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Siltech (Canada) Silicone Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Siltech (Canada) Recent Development

10.10 BRB International (Netherlands)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Silicone Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BRB International (Netherlands) Silicone Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BRB International (Netherlands) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silicone Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silicone Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Silicone Additives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Silicone Additives Distributors

12.3 Silicone Additives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

