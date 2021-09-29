Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| Norstel, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co, SiCrystal

The global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market.

Leading players of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market.

Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Leading Players

Norstel, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co, SiCrystal, American Elements, General Electric, DowDupont

Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Segmentation by Product

2 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC), 3 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC), 4 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC), 6 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC), Others

Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Segmentation by Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Power Electronic Switches, LED Lighting, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer

1.2 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 2 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

1.2.3 3 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

1.2.4 4 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

1.2.5 6 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Power Electronic Switches

1.3.4 LED Lighting

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production

3.6.1 China Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Norstel

7.1.1 Norstel Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Norstel Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Norstel Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Norstel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Norstel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co

7.2.1 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SiCrystal

7.3.1 SiCrystal Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.3.2 SiCrystal Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SiCrystal Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SiCrystal Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SiCrystal Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 American Elements

7.4.1 American Elements Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.4.2 American Elements Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 American Elements Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.5.2 General Electric Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 General Electric Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DowDupont

7.6.1 DowDupont Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Corporation Information

7.6.2 DowDupont Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DowDupont Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DowDupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DowDupont Recent Developments/Updates 8 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer

8.4 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Industry Trends

10.2 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Growth Drivers

10.3 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Challenges

10.4 Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide（SiC) Wafer by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

