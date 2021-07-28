Silica Sand Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027| Covia, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Silica Sand market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Silica Sand market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Silica Sand market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Silica Sand market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Silica Sand market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Silica Sand market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silica Sand Market Research Report: Covia, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Badger Mining Corp, Emerge Energy Services LP, Sibelco, Preferred Sands, Pattison Sand, Quarzwerke Group, AVIC Glass, SAMIN, Mitsubishi, TENGDA, Minerali Industriali, CNBM, Shanyuan, Tokai Sand, Sisecam, Kibing, Lianxin Group, Sifucel, Strobel Quarzsand, Aggregate Industries, Fulchiron, Toyota Tsusho, Wolf & Muller, Duchang xinshiji, Bathgate Silica Sand, Brogardsand, Silmer, Schlingmeier Quarzand
Global Silica Sand Market by Type: Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh
Global Silica Sand Market by Application: Hydraulic Fracturing, Glassmaking, Foundry, Ceramics and Refractories, Others
The global Silica Sand market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Silica Sand report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Silica Sand research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Silica Sand market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Silica Sand market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Silica Sand market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Silica Sand market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Silica Sand market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Silica Sand Market Overview
1.1 Silica Sand Product Overview
1.2 Silica Sand Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Less than 40 mesh
1.2.2 40-70 mesh
1.2.3 More than 70 mesh
1.3 Global Silica Sand Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Silica Sand Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Silica Sand Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silica Sand Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Silica Sand Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Silica Sand Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silica Sand Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Silica Sand as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silica Sand Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Silica Sand Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Silica Sand Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Silica Sand by Application
4.1 Silica Sand Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hydraulic Fracturing
4.1.2 Glassmaking
4.1.3 Foundry
4.1.4 Ceramics and Refractories
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Silica Sand Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Silica Sand by Country
5.1 North America Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Silica Sand by Country
6.1 Europe Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Silica Sand by Country
8.1 Latin America Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silica Sand Business
10.1 Covia
10.1.1 Covia Corporation Information
10.1.2 Covia Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Covia Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Covia Silica Sand Products Offered
10.1.5 Covia Recent Development
10.2 U.S. Silica
10.2.1 U.S. Silica Corporation Information
10.2.2 U.S. Silica Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 U.S. Silica Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 U.S. Silica Silica Sand Products Offered
10.2.5 U.S. Silica Recent Development
10.3 Hi-Crush Partners
10.3.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hi-Crush Partners Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Products Offered
10.3.5 Hi-Crush Partners Recent Development
10.4 Badger Mining Corp
10.4.1 Badger Mining Corp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Badger Mining Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Products Offered
10.4.5 Badger Mining Corp Recent Development
10.5 Emerge Energy Services LP
10.5.1 Emerge Energy Services LP Corporation Information
10.5.2 Emerge Energy Services LP Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Products Offered
10.5.5 Emerge Energy Services LP Recent Development
10.6 Sibelco
10.6.1 Sibelco Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sibelco Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sibelco Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sibelco Silica Sand Products Offered
10.6.5 Sibelco Recent Development
10.7 Preferred Sands
10.7.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information
10.7.2 Preferred Sands Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Products Offered
10.7.5 Preferred Sands Recent Development
10.8 Pattison Sand
10.8.1 Pattison Sand Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pattison Sand Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.8.5 Pattison Sand Recent Development
10.9 Quarzwerke Group
10.9.1 Quarzwerke Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Quarzwerke Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Products Offered
10.9.5 Quarzwerke Group Recent Development
10.10 AVIC Glass
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 AVIC Glass Silica Sand Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 AVIC Glass Recent Development
10.11 SAMIN
10.11.1 SAMIN Corporation Information
10.11.2 SAMIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SAMIN Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SAMIN Silica Sand Products Offered
10.11.5 SAMIN Recent Development
10.12 Mitsubishi
10.12.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Products Offered
10.12.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.13 TENGDA
10.13.1 TENGDA Corporation Information
10.13.2 TENGDA Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 TENGDA Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 TENGDA Silica Sand Products Offered
10.13.5 TENGDA Recent Development
10.14 Minerali Industriali
10.14.1 Minerali Industriali Corporation Information
10.14.2 Minerali Industriali Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Products Offered
10.14.5 Minerali Industriali Recent Development
10.15 CNBM
10.15.1 CNBM Corporation Information
10.15.2 CNBM Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 CNBM Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 CNBM Silica Sand Products Offered
10.15.5 CNBM Recent Development
10.16 Shanyuan
10.16.1 Shanyuan Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shanyuan Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Shanyuan Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Shanyuan Silica Sand Products Offered
10.16.5 Shanyuan Recent Development
10.17 Tokai Sand
10.17.1 Tokai Sand Corporation Information
10.17.2 Tokai Sand Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.17.5 Tokai Sand Recent Development
10.18 Sisecam
10.18.1 Sisecam Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sisecam Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Sisecam Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Sisecam Silica Sand Products Offered
10.18.5 Sisecam Recent Development
10.19 Kibing
10.19.1 Kibing Corporation Information
10.19.2 Kibing Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Kibing Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Kibing Silica Sand Products Offered
10.19.5 Kibing Recent Development
10.20 Lianxin Group
10.20.1 Lianxin Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Lianxin Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Products Offered
10.20.5 Lianxin Group Recent Development
10.21 Sifucel
10.21.1 Sifucel Corporation Information
10.21.2 Sifucel Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Sifucel Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Sifucel Silica Sand Products Offered
10.21.5 Sifucel Recent Development
10.22 Strobel Quarzsand
10.22.1 Strobel Quarzsand Corporation Information
10.22.2 Strobel Quarzsand Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.22.5 Strobel Quarzsand Recent Development
10.23 Aggregate Industries
10.23.1 Aggregate Industries Corporation Information
10.23.2 Aggregate Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Products Offered
10.23.5 Aggregate Industries Recent Development
10.24 Fulchiron
10.24.1 Fulchiron Corporation Information
10.24.2 Fulchiron Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Fulchiron Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Fulchiron Silica Sand Products Offered
10.24.5 Fulchiron Recent Development
10.25 Toyota Tsusho
10.25.1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation Information
10.25.2 Toyota Tsusho Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Products Offered
10.25.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development
10.26 Wolf & Muller
10.26.1 Wolf & Muller Corporation Information
10.26.2 Wolf & Muller Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Products Offered
10.26.5 Wolf & Muller Recent Development
10.27 Duchang xinshiji
10.27.1 Duchang xinshiji Corporation Information
10.27.2 Duchang xinshiji Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Products Offered
10.27.5 Duchang xinshiji Recent Development
10.28 Bathgate Silica Sand
10.28.1 Bathgate Silica Sand Corporation Information
10.28.2 Bathgate Silica Sand Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.28.5 Bathgate Silica Sand Recent Development
10.29 Brogardsand
10.29.1 Brogardsand Corporation Information
10.29.2 Brogardsand Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Brogardsand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Brogardsand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.29.5 Brogardsand Recent Development
10.30 Silmer
10.30.1 Silmer Corporation Information
10.30.2 Silmer Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Silmer Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Silmer Silica Sand Products Offered
10.30.5 Silmer Recent Development
10.31 Schlingmeier Quarzand
10.31.1 Schlingmeier Quarzand Corporation Information
10.31.2 Schlingmeier Quarzand Introduction and Business Overview
10.31.3 Schlingmeier Quarzand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.31.4 Schlingmeier Quarzand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.31.5 Schlingmeier Quarzand Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Silica Sand Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Silica Sand Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Silica Sand Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Silica Sand Distributors
12.3 Silica Sand Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
