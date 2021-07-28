Silica Sand Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027| Covia, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Silica Sand market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Silica Sand market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Silica Sand market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Silica Sand market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Silica Sand market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Silica Sand market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silica Sand Market Research Report: Covia, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Badger Mining Corp, Emerge Energy Services LP, Sibelco, Preferred Sands, Pattison Sand, Quarzwerke Group, AVIC Glass, SAMIN, Mitsubishi, TENGDA, Minerali Industriali, CNBM, Shanyuan, Tokai Sand, Sisecam, Kibing, Lianxin Group, Sifucel, Strobel Quarzsand, Aggregate Industries, Fulchiron, Toyota Tsusho, Wolf & Muller, Duchang xinshiji, Bathgate Silica Sand, Brogardsand, Silmer, Schlingmeier Quarzand

Global Silica Sand Market by Type: Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh

Global Silica Sand Market by Application: Hydraulic Fracturing, Glassmaking, Foundry, Ceramics and Refractories, Others

The global Silica Sand market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Silica Sand report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Silica Sand research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Silica Sand market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Silica Sand market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Silica Sand market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Silica Sand market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Silica Sand market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Silica Sand Market Overview

1.1 Silica Sand Product Overview

1.2 Silica Sand Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less than 40 mesh

1.2.2 40-70 mesh

1.2.3 More than 70 mesh

1.3 Global Silica Sand Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Silica Sand Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Silica Sand Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silica Sand Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silica Sand Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silica Sand Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silica Sand Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Silica Sand as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silica Sand Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silica Sand Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Silica Sand Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Silica Sand by Application

4.1 Silica Sand Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hydraulic Fracturing

4.1.2 Glassmaking

4.1.3 Foundry

4.1.4 Ceramics and Refractories

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Silica Sand Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Silica Sand Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Silica Sand by Country

5.1 North America Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Silica Sand by Country

6.1 Europe Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Silica Sand by Country

8.1 Latin America Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silica Sand Business

10.1 Covia

10.1.1 Covia Corporation Information

10.1.2 Covia Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Covia Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Covia Silica Sand Products Offered

10.1.5 Covia Recent Development

10.2 U.S. Silica

10.2.1 U.S. Silica Corporation Information

10.2.2 U.S. Silica Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 U.S. Silica Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 U.S. Silica Silica Sand Products Offered

10.2.5 U.S. Silica Recent Development

10.3 Hi-Crush Partners

10.3.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hi-Crush Partners Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Products Offered

10.3.5 Hi-Crush Partners Recent Development

10.4 Badger Mining Corp

10.4.1 Badger Mining Corp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Badger Mining Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Products Offered

10.4.5 Badger Mining Corp Recent Development

10.5 Emerge Energy Services LP

10.5.1 Emerge Energy Services LP Corporation Information

10.5.2 Emerge Energy Services LP Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Products Offered

10.5.5 Emerge Energy Services LP Recent Development

10.6 Sibelco

10.6.1 Sibelco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sibelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sibelco Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sibelco Silica Sand Products Offered

10.6.5 Sibelco Recent Development

10.7 Preferred Sands

10.7.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information

10.7.2 Preferred Sands Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Products Offered

10.7.5 Preferred Sands Recent Development

10.8 Pattison Sand

10.8.1 Pattison Sand Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pattison Sand Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.8.5 Pattison Sand Recent Development

10.9 Quarzwerke Group

10.9.1 Quarzwerke Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Quarzwerke Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Products Offered

10.9.5 Quarzwerke Group Recent Development

10.10 AVIC Glass

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AVIC Glass Silica Sand Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AVIC Glass Recent Development

10.11 SAMIN

10.11.1 SAMIN Corporation Information

10.11.2 SAMIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SAMIN Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SAMIN Silica Sand Products Offered

10.11.5 SAMIN Recent Development

10.12 Mitsubishi

10.12.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Products Offered

10.12.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.13 TENGDA

10.13.1 TENGDA Corporation Information

10.13.2 TENGDA Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 TENGDA Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 TENGDA Silica Sand Products Offered

10.13.5 TENGDA Recent Development

10.14 Minerali Industriali

10.14.1 Minerali Industriali Corporation Information

10.14.2 Minerali Industriali Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Products Offered

10.14.5 Minerali Industriali Recent Development

10.15 CNBM

10.15.1 CNBM Corporation Information

10.15.2 CNBM Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CNBM Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CNBM Silica Sand Products Offered

10.15.5 CNBM Recent Development

10.16 Shanyuan

10.16.1 Shanyuan Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanyuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanyuan Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanyuan Silica Sand Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanyuan Recent Development

10.17 Tokai Sand

10.17.1 Tokai Sand Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tokai Sand Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.17.5 Tokai Sand Recent Development

10.18 Sisecam

10.18.1 Sisecam Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sisecam Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sisecam Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sisecam Silica Sand Products Offered

10.18.5 Sisecam Recent Development

10.19 Kibing

10.19.1 Kibing Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kibing Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Kibing Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Kibing Silica Sand Products Offered

10.19.5 Kibing Recent Development

10.20 Lianxin Group

10.20.1 Lianxin Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Lianxin Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Products Offered

10.20.5 Lianxin Group Recent Development

10.21 Sifucel

10.21.1 Sifucel Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sifucel Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Sifucel Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Sifucel Silica Sand Products Offered

10.21.5 Sifucel Recent Development

10.22 Strobel Quarzsand

10.22.1 Strobel Quarzsand Corporation Information

10.22.2 Strobel Quarzsand Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.22.5 Strobel Quarzsand Recent Development

10.23 Aggregate Industries

10.23.1 Aggregate Industries Corporation Information

10.23.2 Aggregate Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Products Offered

10.23.5 Aggregate Industries Recent Development

10.24 Fulchiron

10.24.1 Fulchiron Corporation Information

10.24.2 Fulchiron Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Fulchiron Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Fulchiron Silica Sand Products Offered

10.24.5 Fulchiron Recent Development

10.25 Toyota Tsusho

10.25.1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation Information

10.25.2 Toyota Tsusho Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Products Offered

10.25.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development

10.26 Wolf & Muller

10.26.1 Wolf & Muller Corporation Information

10.26.2 Wolf & Muller Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Products Offered

10.26.5 Wolf & Muller Recent Development

10.27 Duchang xinshiji

10.27.1 Duchang xinshiji Corporation Information

10.27.2 Duchang xinshiji Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Products Offered

10.27.5 Duchang xinshiji Recent Development

10.28 Bathgate Silica Sand

10.28.1 Bathgate Silica Sand Corporation Information

10.28.2 Bathgate Silica Sand Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.28.5 Bathgate Silica Sand Recent Development

10.29 Brogardsand

10.29.1 Brogardsand Corporation Information

10.29.2 Brogardsand Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Brogardsand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Brogardsand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.29.5 Brogardsand Recent Development

10.30 Silmer

10.30.1 Silmer Corporation Information

10.30.2 Silmer Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Silmer Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Silmer Silica Sand Products Offered

10.30.5 Silmer Recent Development

10.31 Schlingmeier Quarzand

10.31.1 Schlingmeier Quarzand Corporation Information

10.31.2 Schlingmeier Quarzand Introduction and Business Overview

10.31.3 Schlingmeier Quarzand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.31.4 Schlingmeier Quarzand Silica Sand Products Offered

10.31.5 Schlingmeier Quarzand Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silica Sand Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silica Sand Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Silica Sand Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Silica Sand Distributors

12.3 Silica Sand Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”