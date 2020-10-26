SiC Power Components Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|Infineon, ON Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics N.V.

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global SiC Power Components Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global SiC Power Components market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the SiC Power Components market. The different areas covered in the report are SiC Power Components market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global SiC Power Components Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global SiC Power Components Market :

., Infineon, ON Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, … Market SiC Power Components Diodes, SiC Power Components Modules, SiC Power Components Transistors Market Electric Vehicle, Power Supplies, Photovoltaics, Others

Leading key players of the global SiC Power Components market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global SiC Power Components market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global SiC Power Components market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global SiC Power Components market.

Global SiC Power Components Market Segmentation By Product :

SiC Power Components Diodes, SiC Power Components Modules, SiC Power Components Transistors Market

Global SiC Power Components Market Segmentation By Application :

, Electric Vehicle, Power Supplies, Photovoltaics, Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global SiC Power Components market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top SiC Power Components Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global SiC Power Components Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 SiC Power Components Diodes

1.3.3 SiC Power Components Modules

1.3.4 SiC Power Components Transistors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global SiC Power Components Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electric Vehicle

1.4.3 Power Supplies

1.4.4 Photovoltaics

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): SiC Power Components Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the SiC Power Components Industry

1.6.1.1 SiC Power Components Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and SiC Power Components Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for SiC Power Components Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global SiC Power Components Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global SiC Power Components Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global SiC Power Components Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global SiC Power Components Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global SiC Power Components Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global SiC Power Components Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global SiC Power Components Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global SiC Power Components Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key SiC Power Components Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC Power Components Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by SiC Power Components Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global SiC Power Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SiC Power Components as of 2019)

3.4 Global SiC Power Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers SiC Power Components Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SiC Power Components Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers SiC Power Components Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global SiC Power Components Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global SiC Power Components Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global SiC Power Components Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 SiC Power Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global SiC Power Components Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global SiC Power Components Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global SiC Power Components Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 SiC Power Components Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global SiC Power Components Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global SiC Power Components Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global SiC Power Components Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global SiC Power Components Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global SiC Power Components Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan SiC Power Components Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan SiC Power Components Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan SiC Power Components Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 SiC Power Components Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global SiC Power Components Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top SiC Power Components Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total SiC Power Components Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America SiC Power Components Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America SiC Power Components Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America SiC Power Components Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe SiC Power Components Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe SiC Power Components Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe SiC Power Components Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific SiC Power Components Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific SiC Power Components Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific SiC Power Components Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America SiC Power Components Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America SiC Power Components Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America SiC Power Components Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa SiC Power Components Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa SiC Power Components Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America SiC Power Components Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon

8.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.1.2 Infineon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Infineon SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.1.5 Infineon SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Infineon Recent Developments

8.2 ON Semiconductor Corp

8.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corp Corporation Information

8.2.2 ON Semiconductor Corp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ON Semiconductor Corp SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.2.5 ON Semiconductor Corp SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ON Semiconductor Corp Recent Developments

8.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.

8.3.1 STMicroelectronics N.V. Corporation Information

8.3.2 STMicroelectronics N.V. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.3.5 STMicroelectronics N.V. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 STMicroelectronics N.V. Recent Developments

8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

8.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Recent Developments

8.5 Vishay Intertechnology

8.5.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Vishay Intertechnology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Vishay Intertechnology SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.5.5 Vishay Intertechnology SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Developments

8.6 Fuji Electric

8.6.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Fuji Electric SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.6.5 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

8.7 Toshiba

8.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.7.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Toshiba SiC Power Components Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SiC Power Components Products and Services

8.7.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Toshiba Recent Developments 9 SiC Power Components Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global SiC Power Components Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 SiC Power Components Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key SiC Power Components Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America SiC Power Components Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe SiC Power Components Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific SiC Power Components Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America SiC Power Components Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa SiC Power Components Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa SiC Power Components Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 SiC Power Components Sales Channels

11.2.2 SiC Power Components Distributors

11.3 SiC Power Components Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

