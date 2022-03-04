Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size 2022: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2022–2028 | OSIM International, Fujiiryoki, Panasonic

“

A newly published report titled “Shoulder and Neck Massager Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Shoulder and Neck Massager report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSIM International, Fujiiryoki, Panasonic, Inada, OGAWA, HoMedics, Human Touch, Infinite Creative Enterprises, Elite Massage Chairs, Cozzia, InvoSpa, MoCuishle

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Hospital

Office

Others



The Shoulder and Neck Massager Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Shoulder and Neck Massager market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Vibrating Massagers

1.2.3 Impulse Massagers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Hospital

1.3.4 Office

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Shoulder and Neck Massager by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Shoulder and Neck Massager Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Shoulder and Neck Massager in 2021

3.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Shoulder and Neck Massager Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OSIM International

11.1.1 OSIM International Corporation Information

11.1.2 OSIM International Overview

11.1.3 OSIM International Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 OSIM International Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 OSIM International Recent Developments

11.2 Fujiiryoki

11.2.1 Fujiiryoki Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fujiiryoki Overview

11.2.3 Fujiiryoki Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Fujiiryoki Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Developments

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Panasonic Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.4 Inada

11.4.1 Inada Corporation Information

11.4.2 Inada Overview

11.4.3 Inada Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Inada Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Inada Recent Developments

11.5 OGAWA

11.5.1 OGAWA Corporation Information

11.5.2 OGAWA Overview

11.5.3 OGAWA Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 OGAWA Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 OGAWA Recent Developments

11.6 HoMedics

11.6.1 HoMedics Corporation Information

11.6.2 HoMedics Overview

11.6.3 HoMedics Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 HoMedics Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 HoMedics Recent Developments

11.7 Human Touch

11.7.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

11.7.2 Human Touch Overview

11.7.3 Human Touch Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Human Touch Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Human Touch Recent Developments

11.8 Infinite Creative Enterprises

11.8.1 Infinite Creative Enterprises Corporation Information

11.8.2 Infinite Creative Enterprises Overview

11.8.3 Infinite Creative Enterprises Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Infinite Creative Enterprises Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Infinite Creative Enterprises Recent Developments

11.9 Elite Massage Chairs

11.9.1 Elite Massage Chairs Corporation Information

11.9.2 Elite Massage Chairs Overview

11.9.3 Elite Massage Chairs Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Elite Massage Chairs Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Elite Massage Chairs Recent Developments

11.10 Cozzia

11.10.1 Cozzia Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cozzia Overview

11.10.3 Cozzia Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Cozzia Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Cozzia Recent Developments

11.11 InvoSpa

11.11.1 InvoSpa Corporation Information

11.11.2 InvoSpa Overview

11.11.3 InvoSpa Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 InvoSpa Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 InvoSpa Recent Developments

11.12 MoCuishle

11.12.1 MoCuishle Corporation Information

11.12.2 MoCuishle Overview

11.12.3 MoCuishle Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 MoCuishle Shoulder and Neck Massager Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 MoCuishle Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Shoulder and Neck Massager Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Shoulder and Neck Massager Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Shoulder and Neck Massager Production Mode & Process

12.4 Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Shoulder and Neck Massager Sales Channels

12.4.2 Shoulder and Neck Massager Distributors

12.5 Shoulder and Neck Massager Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Shoulder and Neck Massager Industry Trends

13.2 Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Drivers

13.3 Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Challenges

13.4 Shoulder and Neck Massager Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Shoulder and Neck Massager Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

