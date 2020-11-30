Shortenings Market Trend,Challenges, COVID-19 Impact,Future Growth 2026 | Top Players: Cargill, Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO), Ventura Foods, LLC, Manildra Group, AAK AB, Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Shortenings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Shortenings market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Shortenings market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Shortenings market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cargill, Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO), Ventura Foods, LLC, Manildra Group, AAK AB, Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Market Segment by Product Type: Oil, Butter, Tallow, Lard, Others Market Segment by Application: , Bakery products, Confectionery products, Snacks & savory products, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Shortenings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shortenings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Shortenings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shortenings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shortenings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shortenings market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shortenings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Shortenings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shortenings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oil

1.4.3 Butter

1.4.4 Tallow

1.4.5 Lard

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shortenings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bakery products

1.5.3 Confectionery products

1.5.4 Snacks & savory products

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shortenings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Shortenings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Shortenings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Shortenings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Shortenings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Shortenings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Shortenings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Shortenings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Shortenings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Shortenings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Shortenings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Shortenings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Shortenings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Shortenings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shortenings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Shortenings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Shortenings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Shortenings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Shortenings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Shortenings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Shortenings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shortenings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Shortenings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Shortenings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Shortenings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Shortenings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Shortenings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Shortenings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Shortenings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Shortenings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Shortenings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Shortenings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Shortenings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Shortenings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Shortenings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Shortenings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Shortenings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Shortenings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Shortenings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Shortenings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Shortenings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Shortenings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Shortenings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Shortenings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Shortenings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Shortenings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Shortenings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Shortenings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Shortenings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Shortenings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Shortenings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Shortenings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Shortenings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Shortenings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Shortenings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Shortenings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Shortenings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Shortenings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Shortenings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Shortenings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Shortenings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill

12.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cargill Shortenings Products Offered

12.1.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.2 Bunge Limited

12.2.1 Bunge Limited Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bunge Limited Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bunge Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bunge Limited Shortenings Products Offered

12.2.5 Bunge Limited Recent Development

12.3 Conagra Brands

12.3.1 Conagra Brands Corporation Information

12.3.2 Conagra Brands Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Conagra Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Conagra Brands Shortenings Products Offered

12.3.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

12.4 Wilmar International Limited

12.4.1 Wilmar International Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wilmar International Limited Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wilmar International Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Wilmar International Limited Shortenings Products Offered

12.4.5 Wilmar International Limited Recent Development

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.5.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Shortenings Products Offered

12.5.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

12.6 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)

12.6.1 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Corporation Information

12.6.2 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Shortenings Products Offered

12.6.5 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Recent Development

12.7 Ventura Foods, LLC

12.7.1 Ventura Foods, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ventura Foods, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ventura Foods, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ventura Foods, LLC Shortenings Products Offered

12.7.5 Ventura Foods, LLC Recent Development

12.8 Manildra Group

12.8.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Manildra Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Manildra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Manildra Group Shortenings Products Offered

12.8.5 Manildra Group Recent Development

12.9 AAK AB

12.9.1 AAK AB Corporation Information

12.9.2 AAK AB Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AAK AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AAK AB Shortenings Products Offered

12.9.5 AAK AB Recent Development

12.10 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

12.10.1 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Shortenings Products Offered

12.10.5 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Shortenings Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Shortenings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

