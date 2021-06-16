Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market 2021-2027: Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Qualcomm Incorporated, Convenient Power HK, Integrated Device Technology

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market. The authors of the report segment the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Short-Range Wireless Power Charging report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Qualcomm Incorporated, Convenient Power HK, Integrated Device Technology, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, Huawei, Samsung, Momax, Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn

Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market.

Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market by Product

5W, 15W, 20W, Other

Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market by Application

Tablet, Laptop, Mobile Phone, Other

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market

TOC

1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Overview

1.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Overview

1.2 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5W

1.2.2 15W

1.2.3 20W

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Short-Range Wireless Power Charging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Application

4.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tablet

4.1.2 Laptop

4.1.3 Mobile Phone

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

5.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

6.1 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

8.1 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Business

10.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

10.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Corporation Information

10.1.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.1.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Development

10.2 Convenient Power HK

10.2.1 Convenient Power HK Corporation Information

10.2.2 Convenient Power HK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Convenient Power HK Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.2.5 Convenient Power HK Recent Development

10.3 Integrated Device Technology

10.3.1 Integrated Device Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 Integrated Device Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Integrated Device Technology Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Integrated Device Technology Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.3.5 Integrated Device Technology Recent Development

10.4 Murata Manufacturing

10.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.4.2 Murata Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Murata Manufacturing Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.4.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

10.5 Texas Instruments

10.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.5.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Texas Instruments Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Texas Instruments Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.6 Huawei

10.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Huawei Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Huawei Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Samsung Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.8 Momax

10.8.1 Momax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Momax Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Momax Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Momax Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.8.5 Momax Recent Development

10.9 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn

10.9.1 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Distributors

12.3 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

