Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow

The report titled Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow, ORCO, Iridron, Luming Technology Group, Ji’nan Xinyue
Market Segmentation by Product:
Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
Sulfide Material
Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Indicator & Marker
Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
Paints & Coatings
Inks
Textile
Others
The Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
1.2.3 Sulfide Material
1.2.4 Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Indicator & Marker
1.3.3 Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Inks
1.3.6 Textile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production
2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 DayGlo
12.1.1 DayGlo Corporation Information
12.1.2 DayGlo Overview
12.1.3 DayGlo Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DayGlo Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.1.5 DayGlo Recent Developments
12.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
12.2.1 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Overview
12.2.3 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.2.5 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Recent Developments
12.3 AllureGlow
12.3.1 AllureGlow Corporation Information
12.3.2 AllureGlow Overview
12.3.3 AllureGlow Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AllureGlow Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.3.5 AllureGlow Recent Developments
12.4 ORCO
12.4.1 ORCO Corporation Information
12.4.2 ORCO Overview
12.4.3 ORCO Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ORCO Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.4.5 ORCO Recent Developments
12.5 Iridron
12.5.1 Iridron Corporation Information
12.5.2 Iridron Overview
12.5.3 Iridron Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Iridron Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.5.5 Iridron Recent Developments
12.6 Luming Technology Group
12.6.1 Luming Technology Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Luming Technology Group Overview
12.6.3 Luming Technology Group Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Luming Technology Group Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.6.5 Luming Technology Group Recent Developments
12.7 Ji’nan Xinyue
12.7.1 Ji’nan Xinyue Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ji’nan Xinyue Overview
12.7.3 Ji’nan Xinyue Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ji’nan Xinyue Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Description
12.7.5 Ji’nan Xinyue Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Mode & Process
13.4 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales Channels
13.4.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Distributors
13.5 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Industry Trends
14.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Drivers
14.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Challenges
14.4 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
