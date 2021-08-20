Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow

“

The report titled Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow, ORCO, Iridron, Luming Technology Group, Ji’nan Xinyue

Market Segmentation by Product: Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials

Sulfide Material

Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Others



The Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

1.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials

1.2.3 Sulfide Material

1.2.4 Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Indicator & Marker

1.3.3 Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Inks

1.3.6 Textile

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production

3.4.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production

3.5.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production

3.6.1 China Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production

3.7.1 Japan Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DayGlo

7.1.1 DayGlo Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.1.2 DayGlo Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DayGlo Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DayGlo Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DayGlo Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

7.2.1 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 AllureGlow

7.3.1 AllureGlow Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.3.2 AllureGlow Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 AllureGlow Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 AllureGlow Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 AllureGlow Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ORCO

7.4.1 ORCO Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.4.2 ORCO Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ORCO Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ORCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ORCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Iridron

7.5.1 Iridron Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Iridron Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Iridron Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Iridron Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Iridron Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Luming Technology Group

7.6.1 Luming Technology Group Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Luming Technology Group Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Luming Technology Group Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Luming Technology Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Luming Technology Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ji’nan Xinyue

7.7.1 Ji’nan Xinyue Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ji’nan Xinyue Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ji’nan Xinyue Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ji’nan Xinyue Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ji’nan Xinyue Recent Developments/Updates

8 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

8.4 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Distributors List

9.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Industry Trends

10.2 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Growth Drivers

10.3 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Challenges

10.4 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

