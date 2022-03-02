Short Messaging Service Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2022|Twilio, Infobip, Sinch

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Short Messaging Service market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Short Messaging Service market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Short Messaging Service market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Short Messaging Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Short Messaging Service market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Short Messaging Service market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Short Messaging Service market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Short Messaging Service Market Research Report: Twilio, Infobip, Sinch, Montnets, Guodu Interconnection, SAP Digital Interconnect, Telesign, MessageBird, OpenMarket Inc., Vibes, Wavy, Mandao Technology, Plivo, Zenvia, Emay Softcom, Mitto, Genesys Telecommunications, Route Mobile Limited, Silverstreet BV, ACL Mobile, Tyntec, Clickatell, Pontaltech, TXTImpact, Tanla, Syniverse, Vonage, 3Cinteractive, Soprano, FortyTwo

Global Short Messaging Service Market by Type: Industry Application SMS

Verification Code SMS

Marketing SMS

Global Short Messaging Service Market by Application: BFSI

E-Business

Retailing

Tour

Government

Transportation&Logistics

Others

The global Short Messaging Service market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Short Messaging Service market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Short Messaging Service market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Short Messaging Service market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Short Messaging Service market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Short Messaging Service market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Short Messaging Service market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Short Messaging Service market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Short Messaging Service market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Short Messaging Service

1.1 Short Messaging Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Short Messaging Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Short Messaging Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Short Messaging Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Short Messaging Service Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Short Messaging Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short Messaging Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Short Messaging Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Industry Application SMS

2.5 Verification Code SMS

2.6 Marketing SMS 3 Short Messaging Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Short Messaging Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Short Messaging Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 E-Business

3.6 Retailing

3.7 Tour

3.8 Government

3.9 Transportation&Logistics

3.10 Others 4 Short Messaging Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Short Messaging Service Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Short Messaging Service as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Short Messaging Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Short Messaging Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Short Messaging Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Short Messaging Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Twilio

5.1.1 Twilio Profile

5.1.2 Twilio Main Business

5.1.3 Twilio Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Twilio Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Twilio Recent Developments

5.2 Infobip

5.2.1 Infobip Profile

5.2.2 Infobip Main Business

5.2.3 Infobip Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Infobip Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Infobip Recent Developments

5.3 Sinch

5.3.1 Sinch Profile

5.3.2 Sinch Main Business

5.3.3 Sinch Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sinch Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Montnets Recent Developments

5.4 Montnets

5.4.1 Montnets Profile

5.4.2 Montnets Main Business

5.4.3 Montnets Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Montnets Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Montnets Recent Developments

5.5 Guodu Interconnection

5.5.1 Guodu Interconnection Profile

5.5.2 Guodu Interconnection Main Business

5.5.3 Guodu Interconnection Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Guodu Interconnection Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Guodu Interconnection Recent Developments

5.6 SAP Digital Interconnect

5.6.1 SAP Digital Interconnect Profile

5.6.2 SAP Digital Interconnect Main Business

5.6.3 SAP Digital Interconnect Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAP Digital Interconnect Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 SAP Digital Interconnect Recent Developments

5.7 Telesign

5.7.1 Telesign Profile

5.7.2 Telesign Main Business

5.7.3 Telesign Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Telesign Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Telesign Recent Developments

5.8 MessageBird

5.8.1 MessageBird Profile

5.8.2 MessageBird Main Business

5.8.3 MessageBird Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MessageBird Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 MessageBird Recent Developments

5.9 OpenMarket Inc.

5.9.1 OpenMarket Inc. Profile

5.9.2 OpenMarket Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 OpenMarket Inc. Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 OpenMarket Inc. Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Vibes

5.10.1 Vibes Profile

5.10.2 Vibes Main Business

5.10.3 Vibes Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Vibes Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Vibes Recent Developments

5.11 Wavy

5.11.1 Wavy Profile

5.11.2 Wavy Main Business

5.11.3 Wavy Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Wavy Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Wavy Recent Developments

5.12 Mandao Technology

5.12.1 Mandao Technology Profile

5.12.2 Mandao Technology Main Business

5.12.3 Mandao Technology Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Mandao Technology Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 Mandao Technology Recent Developments

5.13 Plivo

5.13.1 Plivo Profile

5.13.2 Plivo Main Business

5.13.3 Plivo Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Plivo Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Plivo Recent Developments

5.14 Zenvia

5.14.1 Zenvia Profile

5.14.2 Zenvia Main Business

5.14.3 Zenvia Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Zenvia Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Zenvia Recent Developments

5.15 Emay Softcom

5.15.1 Emay Softcom Profile

5.15.2 Emay Softcom Main Business

5.15.3 Emay Softcom Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Emay Softcom Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Emay Softcom Recent Developments

5.16 Mitto

5.16.1 Mitto Profile

5.16.2 Mitto Main Business

5.16.3 Mitto Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mitto Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Mitto Recent Developments

5.17 Genesys Telecommunications

5.17.1 Genesys Telecommunications Profile

5.17.2 Genesys Telecommunications Main Business

5.17.3 Genesys Telecommunications Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Genesys Telecommunications Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Developments

5.18 Route Mobile Limited

5.18.1 Route Mobile Limited Profile

5.18.2 Route Mobile Limited Main Business

5.18.3 Route Mobile Limited Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Route Mobile Limited Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 Route Mobile Limited Recent Developments

5.19 Silverstreet BV

5.19.1 Silverstreet BV Profile

5.19.2 Silverstreet BV Main Business

5.19.3 Silverstreet BV Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Silverstreet BV Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Developments

5.20 ACL Mobile

5.20.1 ACL Mobile Profile

5.20.2 ACL Mobile Main Business

5.20.3 ACL Mobile Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 ACL Mobile Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 ACL Mobile Recent Developments

5.21 Tyntec

5.21.1 Tyntec Profile

5.21.2 Tyntec Main Business

5.21.3 Tyntec Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Tyntec Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 Tyntec Recent Developments

5.22 Clickatell

5.22.1 Clickatell Profile

5.22.2 Clickatell Main Business

5.22.3 Clickatell Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Clickatell Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 Clickatell Recent Developments

5.23 Pontaltech

5.23.1 Pontaltech Profile

5.23.2 Pontaltech Main Business

5.23.3 Pontaltech Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Pontaltech Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.23.5 Pontaltech Recent Developments

5.24 TXTImpact

5.24.1 TXTImpact Profile

5.24.2 TXTImpact Main Business

5.24.3 TXTImpact Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 TXTImpact Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.24.5 TXTImpact Recent Developments

5.25 Tanla

5.25.1 Tanla Profile

5.25.2 Tanla Main Business

5.25.3 Tanla Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Tanla Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.25.5 Tanla Recent Developments

5.26 Syniverse

5.26.1 Syniverse Profile

5.26.2 Syniverse Main Business

5.26.3 Syniverse Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Syniverse Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.26.5 Syniverse Recent Developments

5.27 Vonage

5.27.1 Vonage Profile

5.27.2 Vonage Main Business

5.27.3 Vonage Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Vonage Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.27.5 Vonage Recent Developments

5.28 3Cinteractive

5.28.1 3Cinteractive Profile

5.28.2 3Cinteractive Main Business

5.28.3 3Cinteractive Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 3Cinteractive Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.28.5 3Cinteractive Recent Developments

5.29 Soprano

5.29.1 Soprano Profile

5.29.2 Soprano Main Business

5.29.3 Soprano Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Soprano Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.29.5 Soprano Recent Developments

5.30 FortyTwo

5.30.1 FortyTwo Profile

5.30.2 FortyTwo Main Business

5.30.3 FortyTwo Short Messaging Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 FortyTwo Short Messaging Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.30.5 FortyTwo Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Short Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Short Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Short Messaging Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Short Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Short Messaging Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Short Messaging Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Short Messaging Service Industry Trends

11.2 Short Messaging Service Market Drivers

11.3 Short Messaging Service Market Challenges

11.4 Short Messaging Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

