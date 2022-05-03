Shift-by-Wire System Market Segmented by Product| Top Manufacturers| Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2028- ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Ficosa Internacional SA

Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 1714.5 Million By 2027, From US$ 482 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 21.5% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Shift-by-Wire System market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

Shift-by-wire is the system by which the transmission modes are engaged/changed in an automobile through electronic controls without any mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission. The transmission shifting was traditionally accomplished by mechanical links to put the vehicle in Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive positions through a lever mounted on the steering column or a gear shifter near the center console. The Shift-by-Wire System industry can be broken down into several segments, Joystick, Rotatory, etc. As for the Global Shift-by-Wire System market, there are several key manufacturers like ZF, Kongsberg, Ficosa, etc. The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Shift-by-Wire System , with a consumption market share nearly 41 %. The second is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 30%. Based on type, Joystick is more popular in Europe than other types. Joystick is the largest market segment of Shift-by-Wire System , with a consumption market share over 65%. According to the application, Oil-fueled Vehicle is the largest market segment, with a consumption market share nearly 92%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shift-by-Wire System Market The global Shift-by-Wire System market size is projected to reach US$ 1714.5 million by 2027, from US$ 482 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Shift-by-Wire System market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Shift-by-Wire System market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Research Report: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA, Ficosa Internacional SA, Tokai Rika, GHSP, KOSTAL Group, Eissmann Group Automotive, Küster Holding GmbH, Sila Group, Curtiss-Wright, ATSUMITEC CO.LTD, Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD, Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd., NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Global Shift-by-Wire System Market by Type: Joystick, Rotary, Lever, Button Global Shift-by-Wire System Market by Application: Oil-Fueled Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Electric Vehicle The Shift-by-Wire System market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Shift-by-Wire System market. In this chapter of the Shift-by-Wire System report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Shift-by-Wire System report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Shift-by-Wire System market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Shift-by-Wire System market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Shift-by-Wire System market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Shift-by-Wire System market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Shift-by-Wire System market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2968169/global-shift-by-wire-system-market

Table of Contents

1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Overview

1.1 Shift-by-Wire System Product Overview

1.2 Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Joystick

1.2.2 Rotary

1.2.3 Lever

1.2.4 Button

1.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shift-by-Wire System Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shift-by-Wire System Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Shift-by-Wire System Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shift-by-Wire System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shift-by-Wire System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shift-by-Wire System Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Shift-by-Wire System as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shift-by-Wire System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shift-by-Wire System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Shift-by-Wire System Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Shift-by-Wire System by Application

4.1 Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil-Fueled Vehicle

4.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.1.3 Electric Vehicle

4.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Shift-by-Wire System by Country

5.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Shift-by-Wire System by Country

6.1 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System by Country

8.1 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shift-by-Wire System Business

10.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

10.2 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

10.2.1 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.2.5 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA Recent Development

10.3 Ficosa Internacional SA

10.3.1 Ficosa Internacional SA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ficosa Internacional SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ficosa Internacional SA Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ficosa Internacional SA Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.3.5 Ficosa Internacional SA Recent Development

10.4 Tokai Rika

10.4.1 Tokai Rika Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tokai Rika Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tokai Rika Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Tokai Rika Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.4.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development

10.5 GHSP

10.5.1 GHSP Corporation Information

10.5.2 GHSP Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GHSP Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GHSP Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.5.5 GHSP Recent Development

10.6 KOSTAL Group

10.6.1 KOSTAL Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 KOSTAL Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 KOSTAL Group Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 KOSTAL Group Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.6.5 KOSTAL Group Recent Development

10.7 Eissmann Group Automotive

10.7.1 Eissmann Group Automotive Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eissmann Group Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Eissmann Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Eissmann Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.7.5 Eissmann Group Automotive Recent Development

10.8 Küster Holding GmbH

10.8.1 Küster Holding GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Küster Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Küster Holding GmbH Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Küster Holding GmbH Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.8.5 Küster Holding GmbH Recent Development

10.9 Sila Group

10.9.1 Sila Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sila Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sila Group Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sila Group Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.9.5 Sila Group Recent Development

10.10 Curtiss-Wright

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Shift-by-Wire System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Curtiss-Wright Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Development

10.11 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD

10.11.1 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD Corporation Information

10.11.2 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.11.5 ATSUMITEC CO.LTD Recent Development

10.12 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD

10.12.1 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.12.5 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD Recent Development

10.13 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd. Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd. Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.13.5 Ningbo Depulong Automobile System Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd

10.14.1 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered

10.14.5 NanJing AoLian AE&EA Co.,Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shift-by-Wire System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shift-by-Wire System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Shift-by-Wire System Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Shift-by-Wire System Distributors

12.3 Shift-by-Wire System Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

place your order click here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/962a421f93c35924b6dfee2f804071ad,0,1,global-shift-by-wire-system-market

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.