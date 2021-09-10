Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis on Market Share, Ongoing Trends, Top Players And Forecast up to 2027| Herrenknecht AG, Komatsu Ltd., The Robbins Company

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Shield Tunnel Boring Machine report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

Competitive landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. Key developments and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will accelerate the growth of Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. It also includes investment strategies, marketing strategies, and product development plans adopted by major players of the Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Research Report: Herrenknecht AG, Komatsu Ltd., The Robbins Company, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, The Boring Company

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segmentation by Product: Single Shield TBM, Double Shield TBM, Gripper TBM, Slurry TBM, Others

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segmentation by Application: Segmental Lining, Pipe Jacking

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Shield Tunnel Boring Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Table od Content

1 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Overview

1.1 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Product Overview

1.2 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Shield TBM

1.2.2 Double Shield TBM

1.2.3 Gripper TBM

1.2.4 Slurry TBM

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Shield Tunnel Boring Machine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Application

4.1 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Segmental Lining

4.1.2 Pipe Jacking

4.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Country

5.1 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Business

10.1 Herrenknecht AG

10.1.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Herrenknecht AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Herrenknecht AG Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Herrenknecht AG Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Development

10.2 Komatsu Ltd.

10.2.1 Komatsu Ltd. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Komatsu Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Komatsu Ltd. Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Herrenknecht AG Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 Komatsu Ltd. Recent Development

10.3 The Robbins Company

10.3.1 The Robbins Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 The Robbins Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 The Robbins Company Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 The Robbins Company Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 The Robbins Company Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

10.6.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Recent Development

10.7 The Boring Company

10.7.1 The Boring Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Boring Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 The Boring Company Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 The Boring Company Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 The Boring Company Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Distributors

12.3 Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

