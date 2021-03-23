Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2027 | IDI Composites International, Menzolit, Polynt

“

The report titled Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IDI Composites International, Menzolit, Polynt, Molymer SSP, Continental Structural Plastics, SDK, Devi Polymers, DIC, Huamei New Material, Yueqing SMC & BMC, Tianma Group, Jiangshi Composite, Huayuan Group, BI-GOLD New Material, Changzhou Rixin, Fonda Thermoset Plastic, SIDA composites, Fu Runda Group

Market Segmentation by Product: General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

Other Type SMC



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

Electrical & Energy

Construction

Other Application



The Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Purpose SMC

1.2.3 Flame Resistance SMC

1.2.4 Electronic Insulators SMC

1.2.5 Corrosion Resistance SMC

1.2.6 Other Type SMC

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Electrical & Energy

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Other Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Restraints

3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales

3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 IDI Composites International

12.1.1 IDI Composites International Corporation Information

12.1.2 IDI Composites International Overview

12.1.3 IDI Composites International Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IDI Composites International Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.1.5 IDI Composites International Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 IDI Composites International Recent Developments

12.2 Menzolit

12.2.1 Menzolit Corporation Information

12.2.2 Menzolit Overview

12.2.3 Menzolit Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Menzolit Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.2.5 Menzolit Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Menzolit Recent Developments

12.3 Polynt

12.3.1 Polynt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Polynt Overview

12.3.3 Polynt Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Polynt Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.3.5 Polynt Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Polynt Recent Developments

12.4 Molymer SSP

12.4.1 Molymer SSP Corporation Information

12.4.2 Molymer SSP Overview

12.4.3 Molymer SSP Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Molymer SSP Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.4.5 Molymer SSP Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Molymer SSP Recent Developments

12.5 Continental Structural Plastics

12.5.1 Continental Structural Plastics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Continental Structural Plastics Overview

12.5.3 Continental Structural Plastics Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Continental Structural Plastics Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.5.5 Continental Structural Plastics Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Continental Structural Plastics Recent Developments

12.6 SDK

12.6.1 SDK Corporation Information

12.6.2 SDK Overview

12.6.3 SDK Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SDK Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.6.5 SDK Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SDK Recent Developments

12.7 Devi Polymers

12.7.1 Devi Polymers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Devi Polymers Overview

12.7.3 Devi Polymers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Devi Polymers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.7.5 Devi Polymers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Devi Polymers Recent Developments

12.8 DIC

12.8.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.8.2 DIC Overview

12.8.3 DIC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DIC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.8.5 DIC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 DIC Recent Developments

12.9 Huamei New Material

12.9.1 Huamei New Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huamei New Material Overview

12.9.3 Huamei New Material Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huamei New Material Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.9.5 Huamei New Material Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Huamei New Material Recent Developments

12.10 Yueqing SMC & BMC

12.10.1 Yueqing SMC & BMC Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yueqing SMC & BMC Overview

12.10.3 Yueqing SMC & BMC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Yueqing SMC & BMC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.10.5 Yueqing SMC & BMC Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Yueqing SMC & BMC Recent Developments

12.11 Tianma Group

12.11.1 Tianma Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tianma Group Overview

12.11.3 Tianma Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Tianma Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.11.5 Tianma Group Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangshi Composite

12.12.1 Jiangshi Composite Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangshi Composite Overview

12.12.3 Jiangshi Composite Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangshi Composite Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.12.5 Jiangshi Composite Recent Developments

12.13 Huayuan Group

12.13.1 Huayuan Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huayuan Group Overview

12.13.3 Huayuan Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Huayuan Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.13.5 Huayuan Group Recent Developments

12.14 BI-GOLD New Material

12.14.1 BI-GOLD New Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 BI-GOLD New Material Overview

12.14.3 BI-GOLD New Material Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BI-GOLD New Material Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.14.5 BI-GOLD New Material Recent Developments

12.15 Changzhou Rixin

12.15.1 Changzhou Rixin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changzhou Rixin Overview

12.15.3 Changzhou Rixin Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Changzhou Rixin Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.15.5 Changzhou Rixin Recent Developments

12.16 Fonda Thermoset Plastic

12.16.1 Fonda Thermoset Plastic Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fonda Thermoset Plastic Overview

12.16.3 Fonda Thermoset Plastic Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fonda Thermoset Plastic Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.16.5 Fonda Thermoset Plastic Recent Developments

12.17 SIDA composites

12.17.1 SIDA composites Corporation Information

12.17.2 SIDA composites Overview

12.17.3 SIDA composites Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SIDA composites Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.17.5 SIDA composites Recent Developments

12.18 Fu Runda Group

12.18.1 Fu Runda Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fu Runda Group Overview

12.18.3 Fu Runda Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fu Runda Group Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Products and Services

12.18.5 Fu Runda Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Distributors

13.5 Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”